Staunton's Roller earns runner-up finish at 1A meet

Sirens and flashing lights have almost become commonplace for Lydia Roller.
Almost.
The Staunton High junior was escorted back into her hometown by a fire truck on Nov. 10, after her second-place finish in the Class 1A girls cross country state championships at Detweiller Park.
"It's really neat," Roller said. "The fire truck escorted us into town and they escorted me back to my house. It's super cool. The whole town comes out and it's just been so neat every single time. It's just so cool to see the whole town cheering."
Roller finished as the Class 1A runner-up for the second consecutive season with a blistering time of 16 minutes, 58.87 seconds on the 3-mile course. Aurora Rosary High's Lianna Surtz, last year's Class 2A champ, earned the 1A title by finishing ahead of Roller in 16:41.01.
"I knew it was going to be a tough battle," Roller said. "I wish I could have gotten closer, but at the end of the day, I pushed myself. I was happy with my performance."
Surtz and Roller were only the fourth and fifth runners to break the 17-minute barrier in Class 1A history since 2001.
"It's really cool to me," Roller said. "That's just so neat."
After keeping up with the Rosary sophomore through the first mile, Roller started to fall behind.
Roller won regional and sectional titles the last two weeks.
"I ran against some nationally-ranked runners earlier this year," Roller said. "I knew of the competition and I've run against the girls before."
AREA NOTES
• Edwardsville freshman Riley Knoyle finished 20th in the Class 3A girls race with her season-best time of 17:44.55, which was the second-highest individual performance ever for an Edwardsville girls runner at the state meet. Amy Semith was 16th in 1998. The Tigers were 25th in the team standings.
• Edwardsville finished 22nd as a team in the Class 3A boys race, led by senior Jack Pifer's 66th-place finish in 15:15.75. Sophomore Ryan Watts ran a 15:30.57 as four Tigers finished under 16 minutes.
• The Father McGivney boys team finished 15th in Class 1A. The Griffins were led by junior Tyler Guthrie's 15th-place individual finish (15:20.82).
• Highland was 16th in the Class 2A girls team standings, led by junior Grace Meyer's 18:48.41, good for 65th. It was the second-highest finish for the Bulldogs after a 13th-place effort in 2013.
• Waterloo senior Eli Ward finished 12th in the Class 2A boys race. His 15:14.09 was just two seconds off his personal best time of 15:12.
• Wesclin junior Justin Mumford capped off a strong season with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A boys race. He finished in 15:15.91. Mumford finished 47th as a sophomore and was sixth as a freshman.