Step up to the plate during All-Star Restaurant Week

Break out the hat and glove and get ready to field some delicious dining options, as 25 restaurants in Alton, East Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and Bethalto prepare for All-Star Restaurant Week, which runs July 12-21, according to a press release.
Round the bases with a whopping 25 restaurants who are hitting it out of the park with menus that include mouthwatering dishes like pepperloin steaks, barbecue, secret-recipe fried chicken, pizza, pork steaks and more.
Diners during Restaurant Week can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $10 and dinners for $25 or in some cases two can dine for $25. There are no passes to buy and no cards to punch. Everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants.
The list of participating restaurants continues to expand each year. Newcomers to the All-Star Restaurant Week roster are: Airliner Bar and Grill, Cookie Factory Bakery and Café and Geno’s 140 Club. Returning All-Star restaurant participants include: Alton Sports Tap, Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Old Bakery Beer, Chez Marilyn, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Fin Inn, Journey at the Argosy Casino Alton, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Olga’s Kitchen, Johnson’s Corner, Morrison’s Irish Pub, My Just Desserts, Roper’s Regal Beagle, State Street Market and Tony’s Restaurant.
With great deals and great menus, All-Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.
“This year, in particular, it’s very important that everyone gets out to support our locally owned and operated restaurants,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Many of the participating restaurants are just now reopening after a historic flood and diners can show their support by dining out at these restaurants frequently during this great 10-day event.”
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also offer a free commemorative, souvenir All-Star Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., in Alton, with a receipt from one of the participating restaurants, while supplies last. The glass commemorates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas’ historic debate in downtown Alton.
All-Star Restaurant Week has been made possible with the help of the following sponsors: Donnewald Distributing Co., Alton Memorial Hospital, Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care and Argosy Casino Alton.
For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, visit AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.