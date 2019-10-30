Strong second half lifts Tigers; Explorers move closer to state

Edwardsville ripped a close game wide open with a second-half onslaught last Friday to defeat Alton 7-1 and capture the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional title.
It was the third consecutive and 15th overall regional crown for the Tigers under coach Mark Heiderscheid.
Edwardsville (18-4-1, No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) will face either Collinsville or O'Fallon in a Normal Community West Sectional semifinal after Journal press time at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Collinsville and O'Fallon were scheduled to play for a regional championship after Journal press time last Saturday.
The winner of the semifinal will move on to the sectional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Edwardsville held a 2-1 halftime advantage over the Redbirds behind goals from sophomore defender Ben Loftus and senior midfielder Adam Sneed.
The Tigers offense exploded in the second half as senior midfielder Jakob Doyle, senior forward Cooper Nolan, junior midfielder Connor Kelley and junior defender Parker Mathews each scored to help the Tigers cruise to a victory.
Alton (5-11) got its lone goal from senior defender Braden Schrimpf late in the first half to cut the deficit in half.
Alton Marquette 1, Riverton 0 • A header by Luke Atkinson with less than four minutes to play was all the Explorers needed to win the Class 1A Sacred-Heart Griffin Sectional final.
The senior forward scored with 3 minutes, 40 seconds to go off a pass from junior defender Justin Atkinson.
The Explorers (17-3-5, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) advanced to a 1A super-sectional after Journal press time at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Alton Marquette will face the winner of the Columbia sectional final, which was to be decided after Journal press time last Saturday when Columbia hosted Mount Carmel. The super-sectional winner advances to a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at the Eastside Center in Peoria.
Alton Marquette won Class 1A state titles in 2012 and 2017.