Stuart, MVRBC partner to host blood drive in Collinsville

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) to host a blood drive next week in Collinsville, according to a press release.
The blood drive will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. June 29, at American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., in Collinsville.
“The (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a severe blood shortage, which could impact patients who need surgery or emergency medical treatment,” Stuart said. “Even as the state is reopening, donations are still down and there is a critical need to increase the blood supply locally to save lives.”
To ensure the wellness of both donors and staff members, additional safety protocols will be in place. Donors must schedule an appointment in advance and walk-ins will not be accepted to maintain social distancing. Additionally, face masks will be provided and required. To sign up for an appointment, residents can visit bloodcenter.org and use sponsor code 10997.
“I encourage anyone who is healthy and able to come out and give blood,” Stuart said. “Donating is an easy way to help those in our community who need medical treatments that require blood transfusions and it truly makes a difference.”
For more information, call Stuart's full-time constituent services office at 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.
