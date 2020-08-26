Sutton fires career-best 69 to lead Highland's sizzling 299 for Madison County Invite crown

Evan Sutton was not necessarily pleased with his season-opening round of golf.
Mind you, the Highland senior actually won the Alton Tee-Off Classic on Aug. 18, with a 1-over-par 73, but he still felt like he had a better game in his bag.
“After our match on Tuesday, I knew I needed to work on the short game. And I left a couple putts out there. It wasn’t the best,” Sutton said. “We went out to our local country club, did chipping and putting games, ladder drills. I think that helped today. Today, I putted well. I made quite a few good putts.”
That extra work paid off as Sutton posted a sizzling, career-best 3-under 69 to win the Madison County Invitational boys golf tournament two days later last Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course, in Wood River.
“His mentality is he’s always working to get better. He’s never satisfied. That’s why he continues to get better,” Highland coach Brent James said. “He knew what he needed to work on from Tuesday, which was getting his wedge game a little bit tighter and putting, and it paid off today.”
Sutton began his day at Belk Park on No. 18 with a birdie. That led to four more birdies and just two bogeys during the rest of his round.
“I was pleased with that,” he said. “I just made more putts. I hit maybe 16 greens, which is pretty good.”
Sutton was a regular on the summer tournament circuit all over the St. Louis area and that work he put in is already starting to pay dividends just two tournaments into the fall season.
“We were all working pretty hard throughout the summer,” he said. “It’s nice to see that pay off in the season."
Sutton’s outstanding day was part of a collective strong showing by the Bulldogs, who compiled a team score of 299 to put a halt to Edwardsville’s eight-year stranglehold on the tournament’s large-schools division title.
Granite City was second in the large-schools division with a 331, while Edwardsville was third at 340. Triad was just behind the Tigers at 341 with Collinsville (370) and Alton (391) rounding out the field.
Sutton, who is at the start of his fourth varsity season, said the 299 was the best score any Highland team has put up in his tenure. James took it a step further and said it was the lowest score the Bulldogs have posted since he took over in 2015.
“We were firing, man,” James said. “At Spencer T. on Tuesday, our ball-striking was very solid and we played pretty good golf, but we didn’t adapt well to the greens. We went out and did some putting drills yesterday. These greens were probably more about the speed we are accustomed to and the boys capitalized, for sure.”
Senior Jaxton Black’s 75, senior Jake Brauns’ 77 and junior Bryce Knackstedt’s 78 all had good rounds to account for the rest of the four scores that made up Highland’s sub-300 team score.
Sutton, Black and Brauns went 1-2-3 and Knackstedt finished in a fifth-place tie with Granite City's Brady Charbonnier.
Edwardsville senior Hayden Moore won the individual large school title at last year’s county tournament at Belk Park with a 1-over 73, but he could only muster an 83 this time around in his title defense.
“I was just struggling off the tee and I couldn’t putt today,” said Moore, who is committed to play baseball at Missouri State. “I’m just not playing well right now.”
Explorers win another small-schools title
Marquette Catholic amassed a team score of 326 to put together its third strong showing of the young season and claim its seventh consecutive small-schools division title at the Madison County Invitational.
“These guys must love this event because this is where we come out and we really perform,” Explorers coach Ryan Geisler said. “If we get to have a postseason, this team is capable of anything. They wouldn’t surprise me if they got deep into it.”
The 326 posted by Marquette was 14 strokes better than second-place Father McGivney’s 340, and 10 strokes lower than the score the Explorers posted in the Hickory Stick Invitational three days earlier on the same Belk Park course.
“We really came out better than that, though,” Geisler said. “Kind of what’s plagued us through these first three tournaments this season is our last four to five holes. I don’t know if we tire out or what, but we’re having a hard time closing these matches out. I would like to think if we could close one of these out, we’re looking at a sub-320 team.”
Sophomore Aidan O’Keefe shot a 76 and senior William Roderfeld was right behind him at 77 to lead the charge for Alton Marquette.
“This year, they are consistently in the mid-70s and that’s nice,” Geisler said. “It’s something you can count on and something you can build a team around.”
Father McGivney's Joey Hyten also shot a 76 to tie O'Keefe for the top individual score in the small-schools division.
Civic Memorial had a 370 to finish third among small schools and was followed by East Alton-Wood River (377), Roxana (396) and Metro-East Lutheran (446).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!