Taylor's all-around game lifts Kahoks to sectional semifinal win

As Collinsville’s all-time leading scorer, Ray’Sean Taylor is known for his ability to put the ball in the basket, but it was his ability to do everything else that propelled the Kahoks on March 9.
Taylor had six rebounds, seven assists and six steals to go along with his 21 points as Collinsville cruised to a 62-38 victory over O’Fallon in a Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal at Belleville West High.
Collinsville (31-3), which won its last sectional championship in 1994, was scheduled to face Normal Community West (14-19) in the sectional final at last Friday.
But, the season was canceled the previous day due to the coronavirus outbreak (see related story on Page A1).
After an opening quarter that yielded only 10 points total between both teams, Taylor began to show off his all-around game midway in the second. Tied at 11, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville recruit found senior Keydrian Jones for a slick assist in traffic, then notched a steal and found Jones in transition to put the Kahoks ahead to stay.
“We made big plays. We were playing defense, but we had to get better shots and get out in transition and that’s what we did,” Taylor said.
At 17-11, Taylor found his own offense, hitting successive, contested threes and then a tough runner in the lane as Collinsville built up a 12-point lead at intermission.
“He hit some tough shots. (O’Fallon) was doing a good job, but those are all-state type shots,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said.
O’Fallon (26-7) continued to play solid defense, but shots were not falling. Compounding the offensive struggles, O’Fallon committed five early fouls, two each by Dawson Algee and Shaun Riley, the Panthers' top two scorers.
“We got off to a slow start. They got some quick fouls on our bigs, and we just couldn’t finish and do what we needed to do until it was too late,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said.
Early in the second half, Jones began to dominate the paint. He scored on post moves on the opening two possessions, part of an 8-0 run and Collinsville built a 33-14 lead. Jones has picked the perfect time of the season to assert himself offensively, scoring 71 points over his last four contests.
“My teammates saw me working hard in the post and knew I could score so I got two easy buckets,” said Jones, who had 14 points and seven rebounds. “I knew I had to go into the postseason and make plays for the team so I can make it easier for Ray and the rest of the guys.”
The Kahoks opened up a 16-point lead heading to the fourth quarter when O’Fallon unleashed a ferocious full-court press that produced turnovers and hurried decisions, but Collinsville senior point guard Cawhan "Skeet" Smith calmed the seas.
Smith scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 7-for-8 performance from the free-throw line down the stretch.
“I just wanted to keep the ball in my hands or give it to the other guards so we can push the ball, get a layup or get a foul,” Smith said.
The Kahoks defense held O’Fallon to 29 percent from the field and forced 17 turnovers, many resulting in fast break opportunities, as the Panthers could only get as close as 13 points in the fourth.
It was a breakout season for a young O’Fallon team, whose 26 wins are the most since the Panthers went 30-4 in the 2010 season — resulting in a state semifinal appearance.
“They have some incredible underclassmen, so they’re going to be the team to beat in the area,” Lee said about the Panthers.
But this season — all the way up to its sudden, unexpected end — the team to beat was Collinsville, led by Taylor playing at the top of his game in all facets.
“Tonight, we had the best player on the floor and that was the difference,” Lee said.