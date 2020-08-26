Tiger duos finish 1-2 in season-opening Alton event

Caitlyn Dicks was a little nervous heading into her first high school golf tournament.
The Edwardsville High freshman had no need to worry. She was given a pretty good playing partner in the two-girl Alton Scramble/Shamble on Aug. 15, at Rolling Hills Golf Club, in Godfrey.
Junior Riley Lewis, one of the top players in the state, was selected by Tigers coach Libby Koonce, to pair with the 14-year-old Dicks.
It was a match made in heaven.
The newbie and veteran combined to record a 6-under-65 to place second in the 18-hole fun-filled affair.
Edwardsville junior Grace Daech and sophomore Nicole Johnson took the championship with a 7-under-64. The O'Fallon High pairing of sophomore Reagan Martin and junior Maddie Vanderheyden claimed third with a 66.
The traditional season-opening tournament featured nine scramble holes and nine shambles holes.
It provided an entertaining way to kick off the season, especially under current pandemic conditions.
"Heard the laughing and joking coming down the fairway," Koonce said.
The jovial atmosphere was especially enjoyable for Dicks, an up-and-comer who has plenty of junior tournament experience.
She settled in nicely and proved to be a perfect compliment to the long-hitting Lewis.
"We used a lot of her shots," Lewis said. "I talked to her, helped her relax and she helped me to take some of the pressure off."
Ironically, Dicks bested Lewis the last time the two played together at Rolling Hills. Four years ago, Dicks, heading into the fifth grade, beat the seventh-grade Lewis in a nine-hole junior event.
"Even though it was a long time ago, I'm proud of it," Dicks said. "We're friends and I was so excited when I found out I was playing with her today."
Lewis, who finished 15th at last year's Class 2A state tournament, also couldn't wait to play with Dicks.
"Her being a freshman, I figured I would have to help her a little," Lewis said. "But, I just talked to her a little bit. She did most everything on her own."
The pair recorded seven birdies and just one bogey. Lewis' length and Dicks' short game proved to be a good combination.
"Riley has power off the tee," Koonce said. "Caitlyn's got a decent little short game."
The pair combined to make several putts from 20 feet and in. A three-putt accounted for the lone bogey.
Lewis is coming off a solid summer, in which she was competitive in a host of high-profile events. She has already drawn the attention of NCAA coaches from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences and hopes for a career on the LPGA Tour down the road.
"That's my dream," Lewis said.
Dicks has a strong upside. And she displayed a glimpse of the future with a solid opening to her high school career.
"There's still a lot to work on," Dicks said. "But I'm having fun and trying to get better."
The Tigers carry high hopes into the season with three returning standouts and several talented underclassmen. Johnson won the Southwestern Conference Tournament last season.
Alton, the host school, was led by senior Natalie Messinger and Riley Kenney, who combined to post a 1-under-70.
The Redbirds began the season with a tri-match win.
"There's a lot of potential there," Alton coach Carey Cappel said.
