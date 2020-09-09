Tigers' 311 second to Panthers' sizzling 294 in SWC opening round

Neither rain nor overcast skies could stop sophomore Reagan Martin from recording five birdies to tie for the low round and help the O'Fallon High girls golf team set a team record for a low score.
Martin turned in a 1-over-par 72 in the first round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament on Sept. 1, at Belk Park Golf Course, in Wood River. Round 2 of the tournament is scheduled for Sept. 29, at Far Oaks Golf Club, in Caseyville.
The Panthers shot a team score of 294 in the opening round, just 10 over par. The previous record score by the Panthers was 300.
The other O'Fallon scores were seniors Dylan Kirchoff and Chloe Davidson each at 2-over 73 and junior Maddie Vanderheyden at 5-over 76.
"I'm very happy for the team," Martin said. "We've all been playing pretty good."
O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy was pleased with how his girls performed.
"We've got a talented group and they played extremely well," Eddy said. "We've got four people who can be our low scorer and can be the No. 1 for our team. It worked out great. We've had a lot of good rounds this season. We've got a talented group. I'm very proud of all of them."
The defending champion Panthers are aiming to win the conference tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
"We look at the conference and the postseason as the two most important things," Eddy said. "We don't know what the postseason will entail so the conference is the most important thing right now."
The Panthers head into that second and final round later this month with a 16-stroke cushion.
Edwardsville shot a 311 team score behind sophomore Nicole Johnson, who tied Martin and Alton's Natalie Messinger for low honors with a 72. The other Edwardsville scores were Grace Daech (75), Riley Burns (77) and Sydney Weedman (87).
The Tigers were missing freshman Caitlyn Dicks, who was sick, and junior standout Riley Lewis, who is no longer is with the team.
"I'm not going to lie, I was a little nervous coming out here," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. "Just being down Caitlyn and everything else that's been going on, I knew if it was going to happen, it would happen here. Belk Park's greens roll a little easier here than they do at Far Oaks. If we're going to have a good round, I knew it would be here today. It was great. I'm really happy."
The other team scores were Belleville East (339), Alton (350), Belleville West (361) and Collinsville (371).
Davidson's and Kirchoff's 73 are tied for fourth place. Daech's 75 placed her sixth overall. Vanderhayden's 76 left her in seventh place. Burns and Belleville East's Ellie Eversman tied for eighth at 77.
The girls played in the rain for a lot of their round. The tournament was halted for around an hour at one point. Each team played eight players and used the four best scores.
"I was doing pretty well (at 4-under) before the rain and then I struggled a little bit after that," Martin said. "I still played pretty good. There were a lot of puddles. I struggled with my swing."
Martin came into the tournament coming off a career-best 71. She shot on Aug. 29, in the Edwardsville Challenge at Sunset Hills Country Club to earn medalist honors.
Martin was happy with her putting at Belk Park. She said it was the key to her low score.
"I had a really good birdie on No. 15," Martin said about the 327-yard, par-4 hole. "It was downhill and had a pretty big slope to it. It was about 10 feet. I was happy to make that one."
The Panthers are looking forward to trying to wrap up the league title at Far Oaks.
"We like playing there," Martin said. "I usually play pretty well there."
Edwardsville is not conceding anything yet to O'Fallon.
"What are you going to do about a 294?" Koonce asked. "That's an awesome score. I'm super proud of those girls and coaches over there. We're going to their backyard. We do have the opportunity to bring it back. It will be difficult to do, but if they spend the next three weeks doing what they've been doing, then yeah, I think we can do it."
Eddy said he knows Edwardsville will tee it up and come out to play well in the final round and challenge his Panthers.
"They go after us and we go after them," Eddy said. "We've got a kind of a good friendly thing going on back and forth. Edwardsville is always good. They're talented as well. Their 311 is absolutely a fantastic score. They played wonderful. We'll do it again soon.
"I keep telling everybody us and Edwardsville are the two best teams south of Chicago. It was evident the last two years when we went to the state tournament. In the sectional last year, them and us were 20 strokes clear of everybody else. So, I mean, they've got an awesome team and we've got a very good team."
