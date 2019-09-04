Matt Martin could only offer a guess.
The Edwardsville football coach didn't know off the top of his head how many players returned to the team with varsity experience.
“I haven't even counted,” Martin said.
Even if he had, it wouldn't change Martin's or his staff's expectations. Edwardsville puts its faith in the program. If the players have done what's been asked of them, everything will take care of itself on the field.
“We've got some pieces. We just have some weak spots we have to clean up and this group can be very competitive,” Martin said. “We've been lucky that we've had groups that buy in. This group buys in.”
The Tigers have proved annually to be among the area's best football teams. This year is no different. Edwardsville was the No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
The Tigers have made eight consecutive playoff appearances and keeping that streak alive last year took some doing. Edwardsville was 1-3 before it won its final five regular season games and then tacked on a pair of playoff wins before falling at Lincoln-Way East in the Class 8A quarterfinals.
Edwardsville graduated standout quarterback and athlete Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who signed with Notre Dame. He rushed for a team-best 1,131 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also threw for 745 yards, 15 touchdowns and was intercepted three times.
There is no replacing the speed, athleticism and sheer terror Abdur-Rahman brought to the field on every play with the ball in his hands.
But Justin Johnson Jr. sure is going to try.
A junior running back entering his third season of varsity action, the 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Johnson is the centerpiece of Edwardsville's offense. He rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He finished his freshman season with 734 yards and six touchdowns. Both seasons he had Abdur-Rahman with him to draw the defense. Now he's going to get the full attention of every defense he sees.
“It's rough, but we're going to have to do it. I'm ready for it. I've worked hard this offseason,” Johnson said. “We're going to throw a little bit and run a little bit. The defense is going to key on me, but you have to stop it.”
Just because the defense knows what's coming doesn't mean it can stop what's coming.
Edwardsville spent the offseason preparing for its opponents to stack the line of scrimmage in an effort to muzzle its rushing attack. The Tigers' ability to neutralize the aggressive overplay by a defense will be key to their success.
“That will be the challenge. Early in the summer, that's what we deal with, how do you answer 11 in the box?” Martin said. “You have to have an option game, a quick passing game, a screen game. How well we do those will determine how well we take care of 11 men in the box.”
Seniors Blake Moss (5-9, 215) and Reed Kaburick (6-3, 250) return to the offensive line from last season. Senior Mason Ahlers (6-2, 210) has switched from the defensive line to tight end to help in the run game.
Junior Ryan Hampton (6-1, 165) earned first crack as the starting quarterback.
The defense returns three starting linebackers and one starting defensive back. The defensive line is fresh faces in bigger roles. How fast those newcomers adjust and adapt to the speed and workload will be pivotal for Edwardsville.
“We have potential at the D-line, but they have limited game experience,” Martin said. “How quickly can they grow up? I think they potentially could be very good.”
Senior Jacob Morrissey (6-0, 205) led the Tigers with 75 tackles last season. He anchors a linebacking corps that includes Eric Epenesa (6-3, 185) and Evan Ramirez (6-1, 213), who each had 31 tackles as juniors.
Senior Ethan Young (5-11, 165) is in his third varsity season and leads a group of newcomers in the secondary. He tied for the team lead with six interceptions last season and racked up 25 tackles, too.
The potential for another playoff run is there, the Tigers just have to step on the field and prove it over the next nine weeks.
“The cupboard is not bare, but the standards are high,” Martin said.
The Tigers opened their season at McCluer North after Journal press time last Friday. For updated scores and stats, visit stlhighschoolsports.com.