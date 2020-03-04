Tigers' dominance of Panthers ends in sectional semifinal loss

Kayla Gordon said it was mind over matter for the O’Fallon High girls basketball team — even when the circumstances appeared dire at best.
Facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, the senior guard and her Panthers teammates roared back for a history-making 61-58 victory against Edwardsville in a Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal on Feb. 24, at Belleville West.
O'Fallon (28-6) ended a 35-game losing streak to Edwardsville (27-2), beating its Southwestern Conference rival for the first time since Jan. 13, 2003.
“We decided that we were going to beat Edwardsville this season, that’s it,” Gordon said. “That was one of my biggest goals. We also knew we didn't want our season to end.”
The Panthers were then ousted three days later in a sectional final loss to Lincoln-Way West (30-3).
According to Illinois High School Association records, O’Fallon never had played in a sectional final or among the final 16 teams in a state playoff bracket before last Thursday.
“You just have to keep believing and fighting,” O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We finally got past that being scared of Edwardsville across their chests. We competed with them the last two years.”
Gordon scored 11 of her game-high 22 points against the Tigers in the fourth quarter. O'Fallon also got 12 points from freshman Shannon Dowell and 10 from junior Tyana Lovelace.
Down by as many as 11 points in the final quarter, the Panthers went on a 15-2 run sparked by a 3-point play from Gordon.
O’Fallon took the lead for good at 52-51 with just less than two minutes to play when center Amelia Bell sank a pair of free throws. O’Fallon made 13 of 19 free throws in the final quarter.
“I said (the comeback) was going to come down to one possession at a time,” Knollhoff said. “There is no such thing as a 10-point basket we could make to get ourselves back in the game. It was going to get done on the defensive end. We worked on going hard to the basket, getting them in foul trouble early and getting some free throws.”
Along with its 17-year win streak ending against O’Fallon, Edwardsville also had a 13-year run of reaching sectional finals halted.
The Tigers, however, played the game they wanted for most of three quarters. They led 43-36 going into the final quarter and had a lead as big as 13 points.
Edwardsville senior Que Love, a SIU Carbondale signee, scored 15 points in her final game. Sophomore guard Sydney Harris scored a team-high 16 for the Tigers.
“We just lost our composure, we really did,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “They got up in our grill and made it tough on Que and nobody wanted to step in and help. It took us completely out of our offense.”
Edwardsville’s 35-game dominance against O’Fallon included a 48-46 victory last season in a sectional semifinal and also a 68-65 overtime win Feb. 11, in a Southwestern Conference game.