Tigers extend SWC boys soccer dominance

With a 5-0 blanking of Belleville West last Thursday, the Edwardsville boys soccer team captured the Southwestern Conference title for the fourth season in a row.
The Tigers (15-3 overall, 8-0 conference) have won 10 consecutive games, allowing just five goals during the streak.
“I think that our depth has been the true winner as we have so many key players that sometimes start but are always major contributors when they come in the game,” Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid said.
Heiderscheid lauded junior Andrew Mills as a standout able to play either center midfielder or central defense.
Other players Heiderscheid said are helping lead Edwardsville's solid defense include Kadin Lieberman, Parker Mathews, Jack Heiderscheid, Ben Loftus and J.T. Watson.
Offensively, the Tigers have gotten multiple goals from seven players. Cooper Nolan (16 goals, two assists) and Brennan Weller (11, 1) lead the way.
Winning conference is just the first step for the Tigers, who are on a 25-game unbeaten streak in league games (22-0-3) since a 2-1 loss to Belleville West on Oct. 13, 2015.
Heiderscheid has taken the program to six state tournament appearances since 2000. But the Tigers haven't been since 2013, when they won the Class 3A title, their longest state semifinal drought since a six-season period between 2002-07.
"This team has some of those same traits, but often the game comes down to the one goal in a tight game," Heiderscheid said. "I am just hoping that we can get that goal when we need it most this year.”