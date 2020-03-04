Tigers' Odom among three area state wrestling champs

Three boys wrestlers from the Metro East — Edwardsville senior Luke Odom, Althoff junior Joe Braunagel and Belleville West sophomore Josh Koderhandt — survived tight matches to claim Illinois state championships on Feb. 22, at State Farm Center, in Champaign.
Odom, a University of Illinois signee, became Edwardsville's second state champion when he won at 160 pounds in Class 3A.
Odom's 3-1 decision against DeKalb's Bradley Gillum capped a 50-1 season. A third-place finisher as a freshman and sophomore at 106 and 126, Odom sustained a concussion during the state tournament his junior season, but bounced back this season to claim an elusive title.
Edwardsville's only previous state champion was Noah Surtin at 113 pounds in 2017. Surtin now wrestles for the University of Missouri.
Odom and the Tigers concluded their season on Feb. 25, when they lost 37-27 to Lockport in the Class 3 Oswego Dual Team Sectional. Last season, the Tigers won the team sectional and lost in the state quarterfinals.
Belleville West's Koderhandt completed a 43-0 season by winning the 120-pound title in Class 3A.
Koderhandt outlasted Chicago Heights Marian's Vincent Robinson with a sudden-victory decision by a 6-4 score. Koderhandt got a takedown in the extra session to earn his second state medal — he was a runner-up last season — and win Belleville West's first state title since Mech Spraggins at 138 pounds in 2013.
In Class 1A, Althoff's Braunagel won his first state title and his family's fifth by capturing the 182-pound championship.
Braunagel knocked off Johnsburg's Justin Peake by a 5-4 score. Braunagel got a takedown early in the third period for a 5-2 lead and held on from there.
The Crusaders junior's older twin brothers — Zac and Danny, who now wrestle for the University of Illinois — won two state titles each for Althoff in 2017 and 2018.
As a program, Althoff has won at least one individual state championship for five consecutive seasons.
Althoff had two other state finalists settle for runner-up finishes, two of five second-place showings for area wrestlers.
Althoff's Matthew Minick lost in the 106 final, as did teammate Anthony Federico in the 145 final.
Two other area wrestlers suffered their first losses of the season in Class 2A state title matches — Civic Memorial junior Caleb Tyus at 132 and Jerseyville senior Zeke Waltz at 160. Waltz finished 43-1 and Tyus finished 42-1.
Also losing in a state final was Edwardsville's Lloyd Reynolds at 285 pounds in Class 3A.