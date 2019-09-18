Cooper Nolan didn't think there was enough time on the clock to get off a play.
But there was just enough time for the senior forward to capitalize on a scrambling sequence, symbolizing just how dominant Edwardsville was a 6-0 Southwestern Conference boys soccer victory on Sept. 10, at Belleville West.
"No one really knew what was happening," Nolan said. "Logan (Loftus) went to grab the ball as fast as possible. None of us were on the same page really. He played it in and when I saw the ball, I thought, 'Oh crap, we're still in the game.' I just stayed calm and headed it in."
Nolan's header with less than five seconds left in the first half pushed Edwardsville's lead to 4-0.
"It's really important, especially since it's our first road conference game," Nolan said. "It boosts our morale going into the rest of the season."
Edwardsville (7-3 overall, 3-0 SWC), the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, defeated the Maroons for the sixth consecutive time and have posted four consecutive shutout victories against its conference opponent.
The Tigers also pushed their conference winning streak to eight games.
Edwardsville will get the chance to extend the conference streak with a pair of games this week — after Journal press time Monday at Alton, and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at home against Collinsville.
Nolan's late goal in the first half was just an example of the Tigers' aggressiveness. Edwardsville switched up its lineup a little bit to get two forwards at the top of their attack as opposed to just Nolan.
Joining Nolan was junior Brennan Weller, who opened up the scoring with his 11th goal of the season off a pass from Nolan.
"Cooper and I work well together to get some goals in there," Weller said. "We were able to put some pressure on their wide backs."
Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid wanted to pair his two forwards at the top to really press the defense. He was rewarded when the Tigers unleashed a flurry of goals 10 minutes into the game.
Weller's game-opening goal was followed by Nolan's 15th goal of the season before Weller got another goal to push the lead to 3-0 with 28 minutes left in the first half. Then, Nolan tacked on his 16th goal of the season just before the halftime buzzer to push it to 4-0.
"That's what we wanted," Heiderscheid said. "It was controlled because we don't want yellow cards. But we wanted to play with a fervor."
Edwardsville took advantage of its aggressive play to force Belleville West (3-5, 1-2 SWC) into an own goal midway through the second half before a goal by Connor Kelley pushed the lead to 6-0.
"We struggled to handle their speed down the middle," Belleville West coach Rob Thornberry said. "It's tough when you look back and, out of six goals, four were mistakes that could have been corrected."
Edwardsville posted its third shutout of the season and first solo shutout by senior goalkeeper Tyler Frolick.
"I think it hits that part of the season where it's very important for teams, whether it's professional or high school, to have clean sheets," Heiderscheid said. "We're getting better organized. We've done a better job in this game of just keeping it. When you do that, it really limits the other team to serve it and limits their chances."
Though Belleville West hasn't had a lot of success against Edwardsville, the message from Thornberry to his team was a simple one.
"That we're better than that mentally and physically," Thornberry said. "We had some mental lulls in the match that can be fixed."