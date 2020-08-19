Traditional fall sports tackling another offseason preparing for spring

Augusts are usually the busiest and most stressful time of the year for Josh Lee.
The Mascoutah football coach and much of his coaching friends usually don't have much time for themselves for much of this month.
This year is different.
"Usually these days, we're dealing with the weight of the world, getting ready for the season and knowing we're not going to get a break until November," Lee said. "But this past weekend, I came up here in Springfield and played golf with my brother. Everyone's relaxed and having a good time."
This is the first August since Lee took over the Mascoutah football program that he hasn't had to deal with the near smothering stress of an upcoming season. He's not the only one as traditional fall sports like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball have been moved to the spring season as part of the modified schedules released by the Illinois High School Association due to further concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a strange time, but as a coach and educator, it's about providing opportunities for kids," Edwardsville boys soccer coach Mark Heiderscheid said.
On July 29, the IHSA announced its modified schedule for the upcoming season where only four sports will be played this fall. Those four sports will be cross country, golf, girls swimming and girls tennis.
"We always have a coaches meeting during our dead week and our cross country, tennis and golf coaches are scrambling around getting stuff ready to go," Lee said. "I'm looking at them, usually I'm them. I'm usually on edge and rearing to go. It's different not having that much responsibility on me. Don't get me wrong, I'd trade it in a heartbeat."
On Aug. 10, the original first day of fall practices for football teams went by without the usual commotion and that felt weirder than anything for Mater Dei senior quarterback Reed Braundmeier.
"I already know that the season will happen later, but it won't feel the same," Braundmeier said. "At least we're still playing, but it was weird feeling yesterday knowing that we should be almost playing, but nothing's happening. "
Leading up to the announcement by the IHSA, summer offseason was a little different for every team as they prepared for the unknown. The Illinois Department of Health issued different standards throughout the summer for the teams to come to grips with.
For the most part, Heiderscheid had his team doing very simple conditioning drills before progressing into simple drills and that was all his teams were allowed to do under those guidelines set by the department of health.
"I'm sure the players never want to see a passing line again," Heiderscheid said.
Heiderscheid's son, Edwardsville senior defender Jack Heiderscheid appreciated the simple drills throughout the summer.
"It's been a little repetitive the last couple of weeks because we can't do a lot of contacts with all the policy," Jack Heiderscheid said. "It's all about getting back to the basics and everything helps."
The fall sports will be allowed an additional 20 days of contact for teams between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31 for sports that will be played in the winter, spring and summer seasons.
With the extra time, Lee is hoping to use it to help strengthen the roster that saw a lot of turnover due to graduation.
"I know it stinks that we're not playing (in the fall)," Lee said. "But we have a lot of fresh faces out there anyway, so this kind of gives another full offseason to train and get ready to go. We're trying to take advantage of the extra time and get ready for it."
Just having a season at all is a big plus for Braundmeier, who saw some seniors' seasons cut due to the pandemic.
"My future somewhat depends on if we have a season or not because some colleges are wanting to see one more year to see if I can prove myself," Braundmeier said. "If I didn't have a season, I wouldn't be able to prove myself."
The Mater Dei signal-caller guided the Knights to a 10-win campaign as a junior, while tossing 2,527 yards with 24 touchdowns to only five interceptions.
Some athletes will see a slow restart to sports during a time that is usually bustling for them between games, practice and schools, but Lee knows it will pick up.
And pick up in a hurry.
"Once November rolls around, and it's (winter) season, it will go fast for a lot of our athletes," Lee said.
