Family Hospice, a not-for-profit organization based in Belleville, is holding its annual Tree of Memories campaign by selling customized ornaments at St. Clair Square this holiday season, now through Dec. 22, according to a press release.
The beautiful, unique ornaments will be available for purchase at a kiosk in the mall from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity to help support the many individuals who rely on one or more of Family Hospice’s compassionate programs.
Ornaments are also available year-round at Family Hospice in Belleville or online at familyhospice.org/. The ornaments can be personalized to honor a loved one and come in a variety of styles and price levels. Donations will assist Family Hospice in their efforts to provide services, including pet therapy, music therapy, counseling services and more to individuals, regardless of their ability to pay. Family Hospice services are available at the patient’s home, assisted living community, nursing home or hospital.
General donations are also being accepted during the Tree of Memories campaign.
“The Tree of Memories campaign is celebrating its 26th year and every ornament purchased makes an impact on our ability to offer care and support to those suffering from a life-limiting illness and their families,” said Matt Brauss, executive director of Family Hospice.
Family Hospice helps guide patients and families through their journey, providing professional care, medications, equipment, supplies and many other support services. To make a donation to the Tree of Memories campaign or to learn about Family Hospice, call 618-277-1800, follow it on Facebook or visit familyhospice.org/.