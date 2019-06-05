Triad's 400 relay relied on a rookie; Elliott takes third in pole vault

CHARLESTON • Luke Foreman finally caved.
He'd spend his spring running track.
A junior at Triad, Foreman is a running back on the football team. The coaching staff had been asking him for the last two years to come out and give track a chance.
Now he's an all-state athlete.
Foreman ran the first leg of the Knights' 400-meter relay as it powered around the track to a fourth-place finish in 42.97 seconds in the Class 2A meet on May 25. East St. Louis won the race in 41.81.
Foreman began the season as a relay rookie, but quickly latched on to the opening leg. He didn't have much experience coming out of the blocks, but he picked it up quick and refined his form over the course of the season. He said he really enjoyed the mental part of starting the race. It's a tough spot, especially for a newcomer, but one he relished.
“You have to focus up. All the pressure is on you to get a lead for your team,” Foreman said. “You set the tone for the whole race, basically. It's a lot of pressure, but I like it. I like being under pressure.”
And his teammates were happy to have him. Foreman teamed with sophomore Josh Edison and seniors Malik Curtis and Johnnie Caswell.
“We've got a strong chemistry,” Curtis said. “We all grew up together.”
They all bought into the team mentality to compete, regardless of the situation. Triad pushed itself all spring with that motto. It won its second consecutive sectional title. The 400 relay went out and won its preliminary heat on May 24, all the while lowering its season-best time each time it raced.
“No matter where we place, we always run like we're second. We're going to fight for it,” Curtis said. “That's how we got our spot yesterday in the prelims. That's what got us here today. We just keep fighting.”
Foreman had no idea just how fast he could be. He said this spring has opened his eyes to what he's capable. It will be of use when he returns to the football field in the fall.
“I had no clue until I came on the track,” Foreman said. “I'm glad I did it.”
Triad senior pole vaulter Jadon Elliott made good on his goal of finishing in the top three. A New Mexico University recruit, Elliott cleared 15 feet to finish third. Prairie Central senior Chandlar Ifft won with a vault of 16 feet.
“It's amazing. I was super excited when I found out it was coming down to three people and I was still in,” Elliott said. “I got what I wanted and I'm proud of it. It's a good way to finish senior year.”