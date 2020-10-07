Triad's fall play to touch on coronavirus pandemic

Triad High School will present "We Emerged to See — Once More — the Stars," the annual fall play, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8-9, in the THS cafetorium at THS, 703 U.S. 40, in Troy, according to a press release.
The title comes from the final line of "Dante’s Inferno", when voyagers through hell come out again to see the beauty of the stars. These lies speak to the difficulties of 2020, but also to the hope that must remain.
While the world navigates how to live in the midst of a global pandemic, theaters around the world are finding new ways to perform. The usual physicality of live theater is impossible in the current climate, so this fall the THS theater department is taking a different approach that seems very timely — students are performing from eyewitness sources who experienced the plagues that shaped human history: the Black Plague of 14th century Europe that killed 25 million people, the Spanish flu that took twice that many lives, the AIDS epidemic that is still being felt in certain communities today and, of course, the current battle against coronavirus.
The cast includes seniors Hailey Barton, Gabby Fuller, Sophia Garavlia and Zander Huggins; juniors Maggie Ankrom, Anna Gedris and Carter Reeves; and sophomore Jordan Cain. The production staff is made up of Assistant Director Grace Grapperhaus, Student Director Emma Heinle, Curtain Mistress Adisyn Cunningham, Sound Assistant Jennifer Hamilton and Lighting Designer Ben Kelley. Shannon Mallrich directs with Technical Director Laurel Sexton-Juenger and Sound Designer Chris Young.
Due to restrictions of the COVID pandemic, seating is limited and ticketed seats will only be available to family and friends of the cast and crew, but a video will be made available of the production and posted on the THS website.
This performance is part of a week-long Fine Arts Festival at THS, including the THS Choir’s annual Cabaret performance and a display of THS art students’ work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!