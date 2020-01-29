Troy community news and events for the week of Jan. 29

Library holds book sale
The Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, in Troy, will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 7.
Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVDs and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
If the Triad Unit 2 School District is closed due to inclement weather on the same day as the book sale, then the book sale will be cancelled.
For more information, call the library at 618-667-2133.