Troy P.D. receives $2,500 Operation Helping Heroes donation

COUNTRY Financial Representative Brett Miller recently announced the Troy Police Department as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation, according to a press release.
Miller presented the donation for $2,500 to the department to assist with the purchase of a new UV radiation room sterilizer.
“I’m glad I could help provide the department with necessary supplies, especially during these challenging times, along with COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program,” Miller said. “I also wanted to use this donation to show my gratitude for all the department does to keep the Troy community safe.”
COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare professionals and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
COUNTRY Financial, which is headquartered in Bloomington, Ill., serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities. For more information, visit countryfinancial.com.
