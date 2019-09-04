The Collinsville boys soccer team achieved great things last season in coach Rob Lugge's first season at the program's helm.
The Kahoks finished 20-6-2 and finished third in Class 3A.
Senior defender Spencer Vlasek is the lone player standing from that memorable run. He is the team's only returning starter.
“I'm used to playing with an older group, but I have known these guys for a while,” Vlasek said. “I've been training with the (younger) guys and I have gotten to know them better. They're soccer players, so it won't be too much of a difference.”
Lugge said one of the biggest comforts for him lies in having Vlasek.
The coach said Vlasek is the perfect centerpiece for a Kahoks team he hopes will achieve great things again.
“Spencer is one of the smartest young men I have ever met,” Lugge said. “His leadership abilities are outstanding. He's just a captain for us everywhere we go.”
Vlasek said he understands the mantle that has been thrust upon him and it is one he accepts willingly.
“I have the most experience on the team playing varsity since sophomore year,” Vlasek said. “As a defender and a leader, I have to go out and play my role. There will be guys who look up to me and I have to lead.”