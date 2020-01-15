State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently hosted a warm clothing drive to keep all members of the community safe and warm this holiday season, according to a press release.
“The holiday season can be a time of hardship for many community members and the last thing they should worry about is keeping warm as the weather cools down,” Stuart said. “Organizations like 'Making a Difference' do great work to take the worry away from families that need resources to keep warm at this time of year.”
Throughout November and December, Stuart collected hats, gloves, scarves and coats for community members. The donations from the drive went to "Making a Difference," an organization that works with low-income and homeless people across the Metro East to provide access to food, clothing, basic necessities and other resources.
“The clothing drive was a great success and our office received numerous donations. I would like to thank 'Making a Difference' for collaborating with us to have the warm clothing drive,” Stuart said. “I would also like to thank everyone who donated to the drive, without whose support the drive would not have been a success.”
Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Stuart’s constituent service office, 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16, in Collinsville.