Wilke breaks out to propel Bulldogs past Eagles

Liv Wilke thoroughly enjoyed her first sojourn into the spotlight.
The Highland High junior, normally a role player, scored five points in a 66-second span at the outset of the fourth quarter last Thursday to lead the Bulldogs to a 48-34 win over rival Civic Memorial in the championship game of the Class 3A Effingham Sectional.
At first, Wilke seemed stunned by all the adoration. She was engulfed by a swarm of celebrating fans seconds after the final buzzer.
But she eventually warmed up to her fellow celebrants.
"I've never been in this situation before," she said. "It's kind of fun. I like it."
The Bulldogs' first guard off the bench earned those well wishes.
"This is the kind of team where everyone contributes and does something to make things work," explained senior guard Ellie Brown, who pumped in a game-high 16 points. "We knew it was going to take all of us to get this done."
The red-hot Bulldogs (27-7) won for the 11 time in 12 games and were scheduled to face Springfield Lanphier (26-8) in the Springfield Super-Sectional after Journal press time Monday at the University of Illinois-Springfield. For up-to-date results, visit stlhighschoolsports.com.
Highland was looking for its second trip to the final four after a third-place showing in 2016.
Wilke had plenty to do with the berth in the elite eight. She pumped in eight points — well above her average of 2.9 per contest.
Most importantly, her back-to-back baskets came at the perfect time. Highland had wasted an 11-point first-half lead before taking a 26-25 cushion into the final period.
Wilke canned a 3-pointer from the top of the circle just 14 seconds into the period for a 29-25 lead. Less than a minute later, she scored on a backdoor layup to pump the advantage to six.
Civic Memorial (29-6) never got closer than to within four the rest of the way.
"Biggest shot of the season," said Highland junior center Bella LaPorta, who added 14 points to the winning attack.
Highland coach Clint Hamilton agreed: "No doubt, it came right when we needed it."
Wilke wasn't the only unsung heroine on the night. Junior Kirsten Taylor added six points, including a pair of third-period baskets that helped slow the Eagles' rally.
Plus, Taylor came up with a crystal ball moment when she told Wilke it was her time to shine during the huddle between the third and fourth quarters.
"I told her, 'You can do it,'" Taylor said. "And she did."
Wilke said she just focused on the task at hand.
"I was a little bit timid at first," Wilke said. "But I had to get my nerves out."
Wilke's shots helped break open an intense contest between the two Mississippi Valley Conference rivals. Civic Memorial had won eight games in a row in the series before Highland broke the skid with a 53-38 win on Jan 25.
"That one gave us confidence," Brown said. "After that, we knew we had the ability to beat them again."
Highland bolted out to a 16-5 lead behind a staunch defense that forced the Eagles to miss 16 successive shots in the first half.
But Civic Memorial battled back to take the lead behind Anna Hall, who finished with a team-high nine points. Jenna Christeson hit a pair of foul shots to give the Eagles a 25-24 advantage with 48 seconds left in the third.
Taylor then answered with a baseline jumper to set the stage for Wilke's big-time run.
Highland scored nine of the first 11 points of the final period to go up 35-27 lead. LaPorta added a basket and Brown closed the blitz with a pair of foul shots.
Civic Memorial busted out of a first-half slump to grab a pair of one-point leads late in the third.
"It just wasn't our night. We didn't shoot the ball well," Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. "We had some defensive breakdowns at bad times and it came back to burn us."