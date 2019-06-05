World Wide Technology Raceway, in Madison, and the St. Clair County Transit District are teaming up to give NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA fans a lift to the races, according to a press release.
Race fans will receive a round-trip bus ride to WWT Raceway events from the Fairview Heights MetroLink station for only $5.
The shuttle is a cost-effective and convenient alternative for fans travelling to and from WWT Raceway. Buses will run from 3 to 11 p.m. The $5 ride ticket is cash-only. Buses will depart and return to the Fairview Heights MetroLink station’s Park-and-Ride Lot, 9200 St. Clair Ave., in Fairview Heights. Buses will drop fans off at WWT Raceway’s northwest parking area.
The races include the June 22 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series doubleheader, the Aug. 24 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the NTT IndyCar Series and qualifying day (Sept. 27) for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals.
For a complete list of permitted and prohibited items, visit wwtraceway.com/new-5-ride-to-the-racetrack-shuttle-for-nascar-indycar-nhra/
For more information on the St. Clair County Transit District, visit SCCTD.org or follow @SCCTransit on Twitter.
To purchase tickets and obtain more information about World Wide Technology Raceway, call 618-215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.