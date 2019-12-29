(StatePoint) New Year’s Eve means gathering with close friends and family, making resolutions for next year and, of course, celebrating with bubbly!
However, when it comes to choosing the right bottle for the festivities, some might not know where to start. Chantelle Pabros, fine wine consultant at Morrell & Company Wine, in New York City, offers advice on how to choose the right bottle of bubbles for every type of New Year’s celebration.
“There are many different kinds of sparkling wine available, such as Cava, Prosecco, etc.," Pabros said. "Yet, I always advise customers to go with the bubbly classic on New Year’s — Champagne. What better way to start the year on a good note than by treating yourself to something special and iconic?”
To be considered Champagne, a wine must hail from the Champagne region in France, using a combination of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir or Pinot Meunier varietals, and undergoing strict winemaking restrictions, such as minimal years of aging. There are many Champagnes on the market. Pabros' top pick?
“Champagne Taittinger; it’s one of the last remaining family owned and operated marque Champagne houses,” she said. “They are known for the consistent quality of their Champagne and the deep care and experience put behind every bottle. Their signature style is Chardonnay driven, which offers an expressive, toasty style that is both elegant and delicious. Last, but not least, you can find it in most wine stores.”
Looking for a Champagne to serve at a large New Year’s party with friends and family? Pabros recommends Champagne Taittinger’s flagship wine, Brut La Francais NV.
“If you’re new to Champagne, start with this wine," she said. "It’s a dry, classic style, widely available, and pairs well with every type of food. Your guests will thank you for making their night so memorable.”
Perhaps you find yourself invited to a midnight dessert party? Bring a bottle of Champagne Taittinger Nocturne NV.
“This is a sec style Champagne, meaning it has just a touch of sweetness that begs to be paired with desserts," Pabros said. "It will go perfectly with any type of dessert, from a raspberry tarte to chocolate cake pops. If you have a sweet tooth, this Champagne is for you."
Maybe this New Year’s you’re bowing out of the big party atmosphere for a more intimate night at home with a loved one? Toast with something really special, such as Champagne Taittinger Comtes Rosé.
“If you really want a wow factor, you can’t go wrong with Champagne Taittinger’s tệte de cuvee," Pabros said. "It has a cult following amongst sommeliers because, over the last 50 years, it is one of the most consistent in quality for this type of Champagne and it comes in a beautiful bottle. It will most certainly offer a most memorable Champagne experience."
