(Family Features) They say your friends are your chosen family.
Although much is made about the traditional family gatherings that abound this time of year, some of your most anticipated events of the season may actually revolve around your closest friends. With everyone contributing a dish, friend-focused potluck celebrations are the perfect time to put a unique spin on traditional dishes for a modern approach to holiday dining.
A friendly holiday gathering, where you’re likely to encounter more adventurous palates, is a perfect opportunity to bring the awesome with bold new flavors. There’s only so much whole-roasted turkey one person can eat, so why not change it up with a flavorful twist on a crowd pleasing dish — mini turkey meatball sliders.
These mini sandwiches, made with Soy Vay Island Teriyaki, will bring a hint of the tropics to your party. Infused with pineapple and onion, the sweet and salty sauce also carries notes of onion, ginger and garlic for a perfectly seasoned dish every time. Soy Vay is certified kosher and does not contain preservatives, so it’s one ingredient you can feel awesome about using.
Explore more non-traditional dishes to share with friends this holiday season at soyvay.com.
Turkey Meatball Sliders
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
1 pound turkey, mix of light and dark meat
1/2 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, chopped
2 scallions, minced (white and green parts)
1/2 cup Soy Vay Island Teriyaki, divided
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
12 soft, sweet dinner rolls (such as Hawaiian rolls)
lettuce for garnish (optional)
Heat oven to 400 F.
In mixing bowl, combine ground turkey, water chestnuts, scallions and half the teriyaki sauce. Add generous pinch of salt and pepper and mix together with hands until all ingredients are incorporated. Roll into balls about 2 inches in diameter.
Place meatballs in even layer in baking dish. Be gentle, as they will be very soft. Roast meatballs for 15-20 minutes or until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 165 F. Shake pan once during cooking to flip meatballs.
Toast buns and spread both sides with remaining sauce. Place 1 meatball on each bun and top with lettuce, if using. Serve with any leftover sauce on the side.