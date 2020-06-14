SAVE NOW: Barbecue techniques to try this Father's Day

(Family Features) If the surge in barbecue and smoking competitions across the country over the years is any indication, grilling has become an art form. This Father’s Day, grab dad and gather around the grill to try a technique that’s rising in popularity — smoking — and create memories together.
From secret marinades to tricked out grills and smokers, competitive smokers know there is a near ritualistic approach to teasing the perfect flavor out of a premium cut of meat. Smoke like a pro with these tips from Omaha Steaks executive chef Karl Marsh.
Start with style
Start by deciding how you’d like to prepare your meat. Smoking infuses flavor throughout the meat, while extended cook times at low temperatures make it extra tender. Smoking also lets you create unique flavors using wet and dry rubs, seasoned wood chips and planks.
Choose your cut
The most popular cuts of meat to smoke are brisket, ribs, pork shoulder or turkey, all of which are typically large in size. Guarantee a great experience with new Omaha Steaks Brisket for smoking, which was created with the competitive barbecue and smoking circuit in mind.
Ready your rub
For the best results, brush meat with cooking oil or another liquid ingredient (such as yellow mustard) before adding the rub. Spread rub on a clean plate and place the meat on it. Coat both sides with rub by gently pressing the meat on the plate.
Set up the smoker
Preparation varies from one recipe to the next, but one constant is the importance of maintaining a steady temperature. As you prepare your charcoal, be conscious of where you’ll place wood chips or other flavor enhancers.
Slow and steady
Sensational flavor takes time to build, so plan to dedicate hours to your task. Check in at regular intervals to restock wood chips, flip or rotate meat and apply a fresh coat of seasoning or spices.
Find more tips and recipes perfect for a smoking Father’s Day celebration at omahasteaks.com.
Ancho Chile Rubbed Smoked Beef Brisket
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 11-13 hours
Rest time: 1-2 hours
Total time: 13-16 hours
1 Whole Omaha Steaks Brisket for smoking
2 cups white vinegar
2/3 cup yellow mustard
3/4 cup Omaha Steaks Ancho Chile Rub
4 cups Ancho Chile Smoking Spritzer, divided (recipe below)
8 cups apple or cherry wood chips, soaked in water
Remove brisket from bag and rinse with white vinegar then water.
Dry completely using paper towels.
Slather brisket generously with yellow mustard.
Rub generously with ancho chile rub and inject with 1 cup Ancho Chile Smoking Spritzer.
Prepare smoker using 1 chimney of pure lump charcoal fully lit and one chimney of pure lump charcoal unlit. Make sure water pan is full and adjust vents until smoker maintains a temperature between 225 and 250 F.
Place brisket on smoker fat side up and brush smoking spritzer over top.
Every hour check smoker temp, squirt with smoking spritzer and add handful of wood chips.
After 3 hours, flip brisket fat side down and squirt with spritzer. After 6 hours, flip brisket fat side up. Wrap heavy duty foil around the last 3-4 inches of brisket tip to prevent it from drying out. Restock water pan and add lump charcoal as needed. Adjust vents until temperature is between 225 and 250 F.
Beginning at 8 hours, check internal temperature every hour and apply spritzer and wood chips.
Between 11-13 hours, when internal temperature is between 195 and 200 F, if fork slides easily into brisket, it is done.
Let brisket rest for 1-2 hours before slicing and serving.
Ancho Chile Smoking Spritzer
Makes: 4 cups
2 cups apple juice
1 cup cranberry juice
1 cup canola oil
2 tablespoons red hot pepper sauce
1/2 cup Omaha Steaks Ancho Chile Rub
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
