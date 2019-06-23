(StatePoint) Curb appeal all begins with a beautiful lawn. When it comes to making a great impression, your effort is just one part of the equation. The quality of your equipment can play a major role, too.
Experts say by choosing a mower based on the type and size of your yard, a beautiful lawn can be much easier to achieve, saving you time, so you can quickly get back to doing the things you love.
“Mower technology has changed a lot in the last few years, so if you are not sure what’s right for your lawn, take advantage of your local dealer’s expertise,” said Jamie Briggs, product manager at Exmark, a leading mower manufacturer. “They can be a valuable resource when it comes to purchasing the right mower.”
Briggs identifies several factors that can help you purchase a new mower with confidence.
Your space
How do you use your yard? If the space is populated by fixtures like lawn furniture, a play area for kids, a garden or bird feeders, maneuverability should be a top priority. Models that allow you to mow close to lawn features, such as zero-turn riders, can minimize time spent trimming.
The size of your property should also be considered. If your lawn is a half-acre or less, a walk-behind mower typically makes the most sense. Those with larger properties should consider a zero-turn riding mower, which can reduce the time and effort required to maintain a beautiful lawn.
Cost
How much can you afford to spend on your new mower? Keep in mind financing options may be available through local dealers, which can make a higher quality mower an option for you.
Powering up
Know your preferred fuel type. For reduced environmental impact, propane-powered mowers are a good option, as they help reduce emissions by up to 25 percent when compared to gasoline. Due to the widespread availability of gasoline, gas-powered mowers are also a good option.
A growing number of landscape professionals looking to increase fuel economy and optimize performance for their mowing conditions are choosing engines with electronic fuel injection (EFI). And since diesel fuel is often readily available on-site, farm and ranch owners are considering diesel-powered mowers.
Be savvy
Use free online resources to help you determine the right mower for your lawn and find the best local dealer to work with. You can filter mower searches based on such criteria as fuel type, cutting deck size, price and payment options. Visit Exmark.com to start your search and, for more lawn care and maintenance tips, visit blog.exmark.com.
Save time and energy on lawn maintenance for years to come by choosing the right mower for your yard’s specific features. A little research upfront can help you be confident in your purchase for years to come.