Driving in a winter storm presents its own unique challenges. The American Red Cross has steps people can follow to get their vehicle ready for winter as well as what they should do if they are caught in a winter storm.
“Check your vehicle and stock it with some emergency supplies,” said Cindy Erickson, regional CEO. “The best thing you can do is stay off the roads during a winter storm.”
Get your vehicle ready for winter
Plan ahead. Have a mechanic check your tires, battery, brakes and antifreeze levels. Make sure your vehicle is ready for winter with a window scraper, shovel, kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck, extra clothes and a Disaster Supplies Kit in your trunk. Pack high-protein snacks, water, first aid kit, flashlight, small battery-operated radio, an emergency contact card with names and phone numbers, extra prescription medications, blankets and important documents or information you may need.
Driving in winter
While the Red Cross encourages you to stay off the road, if possible, if you have to drive in snow or freezing rain, follow these tips about how to drive safely during a winter storm and what to do if you become stuck in your vehicle:
• Fill the vehicle’s gas tank and clean the lights and windows to help you see.
• Pay attention to the weather forecast. Before you leave, let someone know where you are going, the route you plan to take and when you expect to get there. If your car gets stuck, help can be sent along your predetermined route.
• If you have to drive, make sure everyone is wearing their seat belts and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.
• Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.
• Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.
• Don’t pass snow plows.
• Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses will freeze before roadways.
If you become stuck in the snow or icy conditions:
• Stay with the car. Do not try to walk to safety.
• Tie a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) to the antenna for rescuers to see.
• Don’t run your engine and heater constantly to help avoid running out of gas. Don’t use things like lights or the radio without the engine running so the battery doesn’t conk out.
• If you can, move your vehicle off the roadway. Stay with it — don’t abandon it. If you have to get out of your vehicle, use the side away from traffic.
• Start the car and use the heater for about 10 minutes every hour. Keep the exhaust pipe clear so fumes won't back up in the car.
• Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running to help rescuers see the vehicle.
• Keep one window slightly open — away from the blowing wind — to let in air.
Weather alerts and first aid tips
Download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to winter storm tips and weather alerts for their area and where loved-ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
