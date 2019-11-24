(Newspaper Toolbox) Just a few days after Black Friday, the hunt for the best bargains goes virtual. On Dec. 2, online stores will entice you with unbeatable Cyber Monday deals.
If you didn’t have time to buy your Christmas presents during Black Friday, remember on Cyber Monday, you can find practically everything on Santa’s list with just a few clicks — as long as you get up early. Quantities for on-sale items tend to be limited and the best bargains sell out quickly.
Shopping tips
To avoid missing out on mega deals, subscribe to the newsletters and Facebook pages of the stores you love. This way, you’ll know in advance what each retailer is offering and the start times for the Cyber Monday sales you don’t want to pass on.
Also, be sure to take advantage of short-lived offers — such as Amazon’s lightning deals — that see prices dropped on some items for a limited time.
And don’t forget to check the delivery times before completing your purchases online — you don’t want to end up getting your Christmas presents after the holidays.