SAVE NOW: Enjoyable ideas that can make for a memorable Father's Day

(Metro) Many dads and father figures will attest Father's Day is special because they get to spend it with their families. While the gifts might be nice, it's the time together dads truly cherish.
Family members who want to make Father's Day extra special this year may want to put extra effort into customizing Father's Day fun rather than shopping for gifts.
So what equates to a fun-filled and enjoyable day for fathers? That all depends on Dad's interests. While no two fathers are the same, there are some universal ideas that can make for a memorable Father's Day.
Rest and relaxation
Fathers do a lot for their families and many fathers have hectic daily schedules. Come Father's Day, Dad may just desire a day when he's not called on to do anything. Provide this for him by removing many of the responsibilities that can bog your father down. This includes chores that may be tackled on Sundays or even responsibilities that Mom often relies on him to tackle.
Special dinner
On this special day, Dad may deserve a dinner that stands apart from more routine family meals. A specially cooked meal the entire family prepares together or a reservation at a favorite restaurant will no doubt bring a smile to Dad's face. Make sure the meal includes his favorite foods.
Favorite activity
Plan the day around an activity Dad enjoys. If he's an avid fisherman, this could mean taking the rods out and spending a few hours seeing what's biting. Or it may involve attending a ballgame (which might be tough to find this year), watching his favorite movie or playing a few rounds of golf.
Father's Day is a special day many fathers would insist is even better when spent with family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!