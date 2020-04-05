SAVE NOW: Financial literacy makes good cents for children, teenagers

Financial experts agree — parents should teach their children to save money and invest when they are young.
Unfortunately, not all parents consciously try to foster money skills in their children. In fact, a recent survey by TrueCredit.com found about 20 percent of parents, nearly one in five, had never spoken with their kids between the ages of 4 and 18 about money basics.
Worse yet, only 38 percent of teens today can pass a basic financial literacy test and only 26 percent of individuals between the ages of 13 and 21 reported their parents actively taught them how to manage money.
When you consider how much the average teenager spends each year, these percentages are alarming. According to several reports, teens spend about $160 billion a year, with children ages 4-12 also spending in the billions.
With Financial Literacy Month (April) upon us, the following are some ideas and ways from First Bank to better educate your children and teens about finances and money:
• Teach them about the importance of creating and adhering to a budget and savings plan.
• Discuss with them the concept of goal setting and apply it to something they would like to buy.
• Provide a weekly allowance. It will give your child the chance to budget for school lunches and special purchases.
• Explain and review your household budget system. Demonstrate what percentage of income goes to fixed expenses (rent, utilities, food, insurance, etc.), what goes to savings (retirement and short-term, unexpected items) and what remains for discretionary and fun purchases.
• Explain what “borrowing” means, what debt can do and the pros and cons of credit. This is a critical topic for teens who are looking forward to purchasing a car. They often don’t realize what additional expenses besides the loan payment comes with the purchase of an automobile ride (insurance, gas, repairs and maintenance).
In addition, it is important to talk about where money really comes from (not magically from the ATM or money tree), explaining the difference between “wants” and “needs” and illustrating money is not just for spending.
To help parents in these discussions, there are a number of great resources available including “Money Smart for Young Adults,” a program at fdic.gov for young people ages 12 to 21, and Jump Start (jumpstart.org), a national coalition dedicated to improving financial literacy at all levels.
