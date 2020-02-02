SAVE NOW: Five game day tips for the ultimate tailgate

(StatePoint) Whether you’re tailgating at the stadium or a viewing party at home, a true football fan is always prepared for game day fun.
Start with these five game day tips for the big game, even if your team isn't there:
1. Claim your territory. The early bird gets the worm, so be sure to research potential tailgating spots early, then set up camp as soon as possible on game day. Don’t forget to consider things like shade and flat ground space. Whatever the weather, bring a pop-up tent or canopy for some cover.
2. Fire up the grill. One thing rival fans agree on is the importance of a good burger. The grill is the center of the tailgate, so make sure you’re equipped with one that’s easy to take on the road and set up quickly. Rule the parking lot with the Coleman RoadTrip X-cursion Propane Grill, which features collapsible steel scissor legs and a low-profile design that offers portable, porcelain-coated cast iron grilling.
3. Set the mood. A tailgate is not complete without a game day playlist and fun lawn games. Don’t forget portable Bluetooth speakers for music, as well as cornhole boards and ladder ball to heat up the competition.
4. Libation station. If you plan to crack open a cold beverage with friends, you need a strong, reliable cooler to keep your guests hydrated and happy. The retro designed Coleman 54 Quart Steel Belted Cooler holds up to 85 cans with an ice retention rate of four days, allowing your tailgate to continue well after the game ends.
5. Relax and enjoy. Most importantly, have fun. Regardless of whether your team wins or loses, enjoy spending the time outdoors, making memories with family and friends.