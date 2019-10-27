As Halloween approaches, the health experts at Envolve, an integrated healthcare solutions company, are pleased to share some health and safety tips to make this holiday a little less scary.
1. Don’t go alone. Be the parent, or know the parent, leading the trick-or-treating expedition. This will allow you to know where your children are at all times and help educate them on the types of houses safe to approach. For older children headed out with a group of friends, set up route boundaries and a curfew, so you know where they will be haunting. If they don’t have their own, consider giving them your cell phone for the night in case of emergency.
2. Create a candy plan. While Halloween is an exciting time for kids due to the vast amount of treats they receive, it is important to make sure you inspect all the treats before they dig in. Check for choking hazards, broken packaging or tampering, and never accept homemade treats made by strangers. Also, discuss your candy plan with the kids in advance so they won’t be disappointed on the big night. It may seem excessive, but setting up quantity limits at the start will help ensure your family understands moderation.
3. Face the irritations. When using makeup as part of the costume, test a small area before applying entirely to the face or body. This helps prevent possible skin and eye irritations — and pain. At the end of the night, remove all makeup with a gentle facial cleanser and soft cloth. Another thing to note: seasonal makeup typically has a short shelf life and can irritate skin if used after its date, so always check the expiration before putting it on.
4. Dress with caution. Decorative contact lenses, ill-fitting masks and costume accessories increase the risk of falls and injuries. Do a full dress rehearsal of the costume, makeup and footwear prior to the big night. Not only will your kids love getting to wear their costume more than once, this will allow you to avoid any day-of costume mishaps.
5. Keep your eyes on the road. If you’re the one driving, be careful and reduce your speed to make things safer for potential trick-or-treaters who are excited and perhaps not paying attention. Eliminate distractions inside your car — including the cell phone — so more attention is paid to the road and your surroundings.
