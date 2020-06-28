SAVE NOW: Five tips for avoiding eye injuries

Americans suffer thousands of accidental eye injuries every day, with an estimated one million injuries annually. The experts at NurseWise, a national multilingual nurse triage and health education provider, want you to understand how to prevent some of the most common incidents that can lead to visual impairment and blindness.
An eye injury can happen in a second and damage or destroy your sight forever. The good news is nearly 90 percent of eye injuries can be avoided. During July’s Eye Injury Prevention Month, take a few moments to review some simple precautions that may preserve your vision and keep you focused.
1. Put those sparklers down. Personal fireworks are responsible for thousands of eye injuries each year. The numbers increase in July, so if you want to see a light display, leave it to the professionals.
2. Don some plastic. Whether it’s playing sports or working around the house, wear safety glasses with side protection or goggles. Even if you’re not participating in the activity and are only nearby, you should wear eye protection. Flying articles and yard debris are common culprits for eye injuries. Keep goggles in your car to use for any mechanical repairs because battery acid is a leading cause of eye injuries.
3. Don’t look into the light. The sun and tanning beds are just a couple sources of UV light that damage the eyes. Also avoid laser pointers. Some can cause loss of vision after only a few seconds of exposure.
4. Clean with caution. Use extreme care with chemicals and cleaners. Never mix products or put your face near the products. Always read the labels, especially with seemingly harmless household cleaning supplies. Goggles are always a good idea to prevent eye damage from splashing liquids or flying powders.
5. Eliminate hidden dangers. Loose rugs, stair railings and sharp furniture edges are part of living in a home, but they can create falls and be dangerous! Secure items or make sure they are padded if possible. Also, beware many items children play with can be hazardous including rubber bands, pencils, scissors, BB guns, darts and other projectile toys.
If you suffer an eye injury, go to a medical professional immediately. Often, serious injuries initially appear minor. Prolonging treatment for even “minor” eye injuries can cause lifelong vision problems or blindness.
For more information about eye injuries and prevention, visit the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
