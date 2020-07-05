SAVE NOW: Five tips to find the financial advisor to match your retirement goals

(BPT) The idea of retirement may start out as a distant dream. You have hopes and plans for that special time that seems so far away. Sooner or later, that time will be here and hopefully you'll be ready.
"To create an actionable strategy for saving, consumers should look for financial planners who are fiduciaries for help," said Geoffrey Brown, CEO of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors.
Financial planners provide support and advice on a wide array of financial topics, including budgeting, estate planning, investments, education funding, insurance and risk management, healthcare planning and, of course, retirement planning and senior issues.
All NAPFA members also sign a fiduciary oath, meaning they must disclose any conflict, or potential conflict, to their clients prior to and throughout the advisory engagement. Working with a fee-only fiduciary means you can be sure the advice you receive from your financial planner is in your best interest, not their best interest.
To find the right financial planner for you and your needs, follow these tips from NAPFA:
• Finalize your own initial strategy. Before looking for a financial planner, think about the goals you want to attain: What are you saving for? Are you trying to prepare for retirement, save for a new home or put a child through college? Maybe you're saving for all the above. Once you understand your goals, it will be easier to find a planner who can help you reach them.
• Select several advisors. Don't narrow your focus when looking for the right financial planner. Instead, consult websites like NAPFA.org. Use the NAPFA Find an Advisor search platform to locate a financial planner who can help you get where you're going.
• Do your homework. When it comes to vetting a financial planner, a little research goes a long way. Once you've collected the names of a couple of planners that appeal to you, learn a little more about them. Visit their company websites or review their LinkedIn profiles to learn more about the company and the planner.
• Meet them face-to-face. If you like everything you've found so far, then it's time to meet your potential financial planner. Set up a face-to-face meeting and bring questions of your own or use a Financial Planner Diagnostic tool. Pay attention not only to the answers your potential planner gives, but also to your comfort level during the conversation.
• Review your results initially and annually. Once you've finished your interviews, take the time to review all the information you've gathered and pick the financial planner that best fits your needs. After that, plan to review the performance of your finances every year.
