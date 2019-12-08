'Tis the time of year when parents and relatives are frantically searching the shelves for that perfect holiday toy.
But for small children, toys can hold hidden dangers many of us often miss. When choosing a toy to light up a little one’s face, make sure it’s not the ambulance that lights up instead. The experts at NurseWise, a national multilingual nurse triage and health education provider, are pleased to give you the gift of five easy tips to follow when buying toys this holiday season.
1. Have a (golf) ball! Every day, in emergency rooms around the country, more than a dozen kids are treated for swallowing or inhaling toys or parts from toys. While toys with small parts are best avoided, one test to make sure a toy is large enough is the golf ball test: Toys for toddlers need to be larger than 1.75 inches in diameter — about the size of a golf ball. Put a golf ball in your pocket as you head out to shop for toys.
2. Don’t have a fatal attraction. An easily overlooked danger comes where you least expect it: magnets. Toys such as building sets, jewelry and plastic letters can all possibly contain magnets, which can be swallowed, possibly causing serious internal injuries. Be sure to read toys’ packaging to see if they connect through magnets.
3. Put it on lockdown. The more toy technology advances, the more parents need to watch the power sources of those toys. If an electronic toy is battery-powered, make sure the battery compartments need a screwdriver to open or have child-resistant locks. In addition to a choking hazard, batteries can also be toxic of swallowed.
4. Don’t be at the end of your rope. So many toys for toddlers come with strings attached to encourage motor skill development. The length of that rope or string matters: Government regulations specify any toy intended for a young child cannot have a rope or string measuring more than 12 inches long. If you need help visualizing that length, think of a foot-long sub sandwich.
5. There’s an app for that! Recalls happen so frequently, it can be hard for parents and guardians to keep up with recalled toys. Thankfully, the government has both a website and an app you can download on your smart phone to keep track: recalls.gov and recalls.gov app. For the best results, select the drop-down menu and choose a product category.
For toy-buying tips, or for more information on toy safety, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission at cpsc.gov/en/Safety-Education/Safety-Guides/Toys.
NurseWise is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation in the business of providing multilingual telehealth (nurse triage and health education) services. They partner with health plans, hospitals, providers, colleges and universities and other specialty organizations to ensure all callers have access to high quality, appropriate care. NurseWise has locations in seven cities, including St. Louis. For more information, visit nursewise.com.