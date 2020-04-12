SAVE NOW: Five unique ways to enjoy your Easter candy

(Family Features) The best parts of holiday celebrations are the special traditions that form lasting memories. Make Easter the most egg-cellent holiday by inspiring new traditions and creative activities, crafts and recipes for your family to enjoy for years to come.
1. Sweet egg decorating
Many people celebrate the Easter holiday with brightly decorated hard-boiled eggs, but why not decorate chocolate eggs, too, for a sweet twist on a traditional favorite holiday craft. You can use frosting and additional candy to decorate chocolate eggs, such as Cadbury Crème Egg Candy, in similar fashion to traditional eggs.
2. Candy dish treats
Think candy is only reserved for Easter baskets? Try filling a glass vase with your favorite colorful candies to create a colorful, delicious candy dish the whole family can enjoy. Place faux flowers in the candy-filled vase and tie a bow of festive ribbon around it to create a simple, sweet arrangement.
3. Share with the Easter Bunny
Santa isn’t the only one who likes sweets; this year, leave candies out for the Easter Bunny, too. Share this “hoppy” new tradition with family and friends using #HersheysEaster and make it part of your annual Easter Eve ritual.
4. Easter egg hunt prep
Step up your Easter egg hunt game by setting up prep stations with everything your family will need. Equip them with decorative baskets to put their eggs in, leave clues of where the eggs are hidden on festive note cards and get them started with a sweet treat, such as their favorite candy, to kick it off.
5. Cooking with candy
An Easter basket isn’t the only way you can enjoy sweets. Get creative in the kitchen and find new ways to enjoy your favorite candies, such as this recipe that combines ice cream, cookies and Cadbury Crème Egg Candy for a one-of-a-kind dessert:
Candy Egg Ice Cream Sandwiches
Serves: 4
2 cups vanilla ice cream
3 Cadbury Crème Egg Candy
8 large sugar cookies
1/4 cup Cadbury Mini Eggs Candy
Set ice cream on counter for 15-20 minutes, or until it begins to thaw and is easy to scoop.
Unwrap and chop egg candy into small pieces. Pour candy pieces (including gooey center off knife and cutting board) into medium mixing bowl.
Scoop ice cream into bowl with chopped candy. Using plastic spatula, stir candy and ice cream until well combined.
Pour ice cream mixture into rectangular or square 2-quart dish and spread into even layer, making sure candy is evenly distributed. Cover with plastic wrap and place dish in freezer for at least 30 minutes, or until ice cream has set again.
In food processor, pulse mini egg candies until finely chopped.
Remove ice cream from freezer.
Place chopped mini candies in shallow bowl wide enough to fit a cookie. Place 4 cookies bottom up on plate. Top each cookie with scoop of ice cream then top ice cream with another cookie (bottom facing ice cream). Press down on sandwich until ice cream reaches cookie edge.
Immediately roll ice cream edges of sandwich in chopped mini candies, turning sandwich until all edges are coated. Place sandwich on a dish and return to freezer. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.
Serve immediately or wrap in plastic wrap and freeze until ready to serve.
For more Easter inspiration and delicious recipes, visit CelebrateWithHersheys.com.
