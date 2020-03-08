SAVE NOW: Forget fad diets and focus on health

(Family Features) If you recently committed to managing your weight or dieting, it may be time to change your approach. For long-term results, ditch fad dieting and adopt a balanced approach to eating with a focus on healthy foods.
Being healthy isn’t just about fitting into skinny jeans. According to a recent national survey, there are many reasons why women consider dieting: 68 percent want to improve their health, 51 percent want to look their best and 39 percent want to have more energy.
With these goals in mind, it may not come as a surprise survey participants reported being on an average of nine diets in their lifetimes. In fact, 76 percent of American women who have dieted admit to having tried a fad diet.
However, nearly two out of three women believe fad diets are difficult to maintain. What’s more, these diets may even be unhealthy, according to the Weight-control Information Network (WIN).
Some fad diets fail to provide your body with the nutrients your body needs. In addition, sustained rapid weight loss can increase your risk of gallbladder problems, and heart problems can result from consuming too few calories for too long.
To maintain a healthy weight and healthier lifestyle, the experts at WIN suggest focusing on establishing these healthy habits:
• Choose healthy foods, with a diet rich in fruits and veggies.
• Manage calorie intake and portion size. Keep on track by using a smaller plate, paying close attention to nutrition labels and weighing portions on a scale.
• Make exercise part of your daily life. Even activities such as gardening or taking the stairs can make a difference.
Managing your metabolism — how your body uses calories — is another key to healthy eating. Eating foods that deliver plenty of protein and fiber are all keys to maximizing your metabolism.
When it comes to healthy food, look for wholesome, nutritious options, even when you snack. For example, new Great Grains Granolas and The Bar Undone snack mixes are the first non-cereal Great Grains offerings. Made with less processed ingredients for more wholesome nutrition in every handful, each serving of Great Grains The Bar Undone snack mix has at least 8 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. One half-cup serving of new Great Grains Granola contains at least 26 grams of whole grains.
“At Great Grains, we believe when it comes to healthy eating, the secret is, there is no secret,” said Mangala D’Sa, Senior Director of Marketing for Post Foods. “A fad-free diet, complete with wholesome, nutritious foods is key to healthy eating.”
A balanced approach to eating, coupled with a few lifestyle changes, are all the tools you need to succeed on your weight control quest. For more smart eating tips and recipes, visit greatgrains.com.