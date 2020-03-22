SAVE NOW: Four tips to maximize your credit card rewards

(StatePoint) Using a credit card responsibly on a regular basis can earn you rewards that can be redeemed for merchandise, gift cards or cash back. In fact, according to a recent study by Wells Fargo, more than half of Americans charge everything they buy, in order to earn more rewards like airline miles, cash back or points.
Be sure to read your rewards program terms and conditions as well as your credit card agreement. These two documents will help you understand how you can earn and redeem rewards and will let you know if your points have any expiration dates.
To help you get the most from your rewards program, consider the following tips:
1. Pick the card that’s right for you. Love to travel? Is checking out the restaurant scene your thing? Before you sign up for a card, think about the types of rewards that would be most valuable to you. Some cards offer double rewards on gas, dining or travel spending, while others offer discounts on travel booked through their online portal.
Certain programs, such as one from Wells Fargo, even have such special features as pooling rewards with other rewards customers or redeeming rewards toward the principal balance of a qualifying Wells Fargo line or loan. More information about their benefits can be found at gofarrewards.wf.com.
No matter what card you choose, understand the benefits available to you and opt for a program that fits your goals and your lifestyle.
2. Know your card’s bonus opportunities. Some cards offer bonus categories or special seasons when rewards points are doubled or tripled, while others offer deals on travel or dining experiences. Some programs offer special shopping sites that give cardholders extra rewards when shopping with certain merchants. Take time to understand what’s available through your program, so you can fully leverage those benefits.
Additionally, if you’re in the market for a new card, sign up for one that has a sign-on bonus to rack up big rewards in a short timeframe.
3. Maximize your rewards. Your card program will offer many ways to use your rewards. Be sure to look into how you can best maximize rewards. For example, 50,000 points might buy you a new iPad, but it could also get you a free flight that might cost you $1,000 if paying cash. Do your research to find your best options.
4. Don’t let rewards expire. Be sure you know your program’s terms and whether your rewards have an expiration date. Use rewards before they expire!
From gas to groceries to paying bills, it’s easy to earn rewards. Knowing the ins-and-outs of your program can help you best turn your ordinary spending into tangible rewards.