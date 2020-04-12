SAVE NOW: Fun facts to better understand how Easter is celebrated

To better understand how Easter is celebrated across the country (and for a little fun) consider the following statistics about this springtime holiday.
Treats and eats
• According to Just Born Candy Co., the company responsible for giving us marshmallow Peeps, Americans consume an average of 1.5 billion of the iconic fluorescent puffs each Easter season.
• 52 percent of Americans prefer their chocolate bunnies and eggs to be filled with a cream or caramel, while 32 percent of Americans prefer their eggs and bunnies solid and another 16 percent want them hollow, according to the National Confectioners Association.
• The first chocolate eggs were made in Europe in the 19th century and are the most popular Easter treat to this day. In fact, Easter is the second top-selling confectionery holiday behind Halloween.
Easter traditions
• The National Confectioners Association reports 77 percent of Americans buy or put together Easter baskets for their children, 79 percent of Americans dye or color Easter eggs and 71 percent of Americans hunt for Easter eggs.
• More than $17 billion was recently spent in one year celebrating the holiday, according to a Wallet Hub report, with more than $2 billion spent on candy and more than $5 billion spent on the holiday feast.
• The National Retail Federation reports 57 percent of Americans visited with friends and family, 50 percent went to church and 12 percent opened gifts on Easter in one recent year.
White House Easter Egg Roll
• The Easter Egg Roll hosted by the White House is arguably the most famous in the United States. The event was created under president Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878 for children who were not allowed to roll their eggs on the lawns of the U.S. Capitol.
• Each year after the event, every child under the age of 12 is given a wooden keepsake egg inscribed with the event’s theme and the signatures of the president and first lady. The tradition of wooden eggs began with president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, who hosted a hunt for wooden eggs with signatures of famous people on them.
• President Dwight D. Eisenhower revived the White House Easter Egg Roll after the tradition had been stopped for 12 years due to war, food conservation and then renovations to the White House.
