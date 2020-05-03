SAVE NOW: Garden-inspired gifts for Mom

(Family Features) If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for a mom who has it all or just the right way to express your love and appreciation, this Mother’s Day you can give a gift that keeps on growing with items inspired by the garden.
There’s no better way to show mom how much you care than by taking the time to create a DIY gift from the heart. Score extra points with a gift that helps her unwind by promoting calm, unplugged and peaceful serenity.
From pots and planters to floral patterned handbags and trinkets, the options are endless when you’re looking for project ideas that bring the soothing elements of nature indoors. One great option, as functional as it is stylish, is the Mini Indoor Garden created by the crafting experts at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores. Pretty vases made from wine bottles instantly add an herbal touch to mom’s kitchen or seal the bottoms and fill the vases with her favorite flowers for a bright and beautiful accent in any room.
Find this and more garden-inspired DIY gift ideas for mom at joann.com.
Mini Indoor Garden
Crafting time: 3-5 hours
Skill level: Some experience necessary
Supplies and Tools:
• Pencil
• 2 wine bottles
• Wooden CD storage crate
• Jig saw
• Safety glasses
• Surface cover
• Spray paint
• Ruler
• Sharpie or marker
• G2 bottle cutter
• Floral moss
• Artificial herbs
1. Use pencil to trace around bottom of wine bottles on one side of wood crate, spacing evenly.
2. Cut out circles using jig saw. Wear safety glasses while cutting to protect your eyes.
3. Cover surface where you will spray paint.
4. Spray paint entire crate, inside and out.
5. Turn bottles upside down in crate holes and mark 1 1/2 inches up from crate, using a Sharpie.
6. Follow instructions provided with bottle cutter to cut wine bottles at Sharpie marking. Again, wear safety glasses to protect your eyes.
7. Fill bottles with artificial moss and herbs or seal bottoms of vases and fill with fresh cuttings of mom’s favorite blooms.
