SAVE NOW: Give the gift of green for Mother's Day

Mom may appreciate chocolate or flowers. But for children who want to offer her something a little more special — especially for their eco-conscious moms — there are a number of different gift options to make mom's big day as eco-friendly as it is enjoyable.
An eco-friendly gift for mom is a gift that keeps on giving. When you jot down your gift idea list, think about adding these "green" gifts.
• Make a basket of gardening gear. Garden plants and supplies are perhaps the greenest gifts to give Mom. Plants are so plentiful and varied there are bound to be ideal flowers or greenery for every mother's tastes. Compile different gardening essentials, such as seeds or seedlings, organic soil mix, mulch, all-natural compost and a few different planting containers. You can also include gardening gloves and ergonomic tools made of recycled materials. Finish the gift with the inclusion of a book that describes different garden designs and gives tips for beginners.
• Dine at a local restaurant. Many families take mom out for a meal on her special day. To make the experience eco-friendly, select among restaurants that are close to home in the area. Explore the possibilities of restaurants that may serve foods made with local, organic ingredients. If you cannot find such a restaurant, do not worry, just choose a local establishment to conserve fuel.
• Pay for a car tune-up. Improving the gas mileage on mom's car is one gift that can be environmentally friendly. According to the United States Department of Energy, keeping a car in shape can help save money and improve fuel economy. Fixing a serious maintenance problem, such as a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve mom's gas mileage by as much as 40 percent. Also, be sure to have her car tires properly inflated. She can be losing gas mileage by 0.3 percent for every 1 psi drop in all four tires. Getting an oil change with the recommended grade of motor oil is another gas mileage improvement measure.
• Purchase eco-friendly kitchen items. It may be a major faux pas to give mom an appliance or a new vacuum for Mother's Day. However, if your mother is an avid cook or baker, she may appreciate some new mixing bowls or utensils made from recycled materials. If mom is the consummate entertainer, get her new glass tumblers and sipping straws made from recycled glass. They are perfect for serving cocktails and outdoor entertaining.
• Pamper mom with organic products. What mom doesn't enjoy a little pampering from time to time? You can treat your mother to a spa experience at home by assembling a basket full of organic shampoo, conditioner, massage oils, bath salts and any other organic spa items you can find.
• Select organic fruits and flowers. Companies like organicbouquet.com can assemble a bouquet made from responsibly grown flowers or even a wreath for a wall or door. They also have food gifts, from organic fruits to nuts.
• Spend the day outdoors. Most moms cherish any gift from their children, whether lavish or simple. A nice, eco-friendly gift is to spend time together. Research local parks or hiking trails and plan a day where you both commune with nature. Or even head to the seaside for a relaxing day. Explore the landscape and be on the lookout for birds and washed up treasure from the sea. Plan to finish the day with a homemade, picnic lunch.
