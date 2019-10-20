(Family Features) Halloween is a fun time of year meant to be celebrated with friends and family. While the holiday originated more than 2,000 years ago with Celtic tribes, the traditions of dressing in disguises and celebrating with food and drink endure to this day.
According to a survey conducted by the National Confectioners Association, more than three quarters of Americans will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year and many others will participate in community sponsored Halloween events, display a seasonal candy bowl or attend a Halloween party.
No matter what age group, Halloween is a time to let loose and have some fun. Here are some tips to help you and your family make the most of this sweet and spooky holiday:
Make new traditions together. While trick-or-treating is a perennial favorite Halloween activity, don’t be afraid to expand your options. Many families already enjoy things like carving a jack-o-lantern or attending a family-oriented Halloween party. For some new ideas, try transforming your home into a haunted house with spooky displays, decorating customized trick-or-treat bags or even going on a hayride at a local farm. It doesn’t matter what you are doing as long as you can spend time with loved ones.
Amp up the spook-factor with creepy treats. Candy is a special part of Halloween and one of life’s little pleasures that is meant to be enjoyed as a treat during the holiday. On Halloween, candy shaped like eyeballs, brains or spiders can be a fun way to create a memorable celebration. Parents are 24 percent more likely than non-parents to pick creepy candy over other Halloween themes.
Enjoy candy in moderation. With lots of treats being handed out on Halloween, it’s a good time to keep moderation in mind. Nearly 80 percent of parents surveyed report they have a plan in place to help their children make smart decisions when it comes to the enjoyment of treats. NCA’s moderation guides are a handy way to make sure you treat right on Halloween or any day of the year. Let your children enjoy some candy on Halloween and then portion out two or three treats into small bags for enjoyment later. For school-age children, consider slipping a small piece of candy into their lunch boxes as a fun surprise.
Remember safety comes first. There are a number of easy ways to make the evening a safe and enjoyable one. Wear light-colored clothing that’s short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape to the sides, front and back of costumes. Trick-or-treat before the sun is completely set and carry a flashlight in case of delay. Finally, try to stay within your neighborhood and only visit homes you know.
Learn more about Halloween traditions and how to enjoy sweets in moderation at CandyUSA.com/HalloweenCentral. There, you can also find great recipes, moderation tips and guides, craft ideas and safety reminders to make sure you enjoy a spooktacular holiday.