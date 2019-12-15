(StatePoint) It’s the holiday season — which for many people means parties galore. Whether you’re hosting a sit-down or buffet-style dinner, the pressure of entertaining can be overwhelming.
For a healthy and safe holiday party, consider some helpful holiday advice from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
“Holiday parties are a great way to bring food, family and friends together,” said Nancy Farrell, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson. “It is important to make hosting as stress-free as possible, so you can enjoy this quality time with loved ones.”
Plan ahead. This includes choosing the menu, grocery shopping and equipping your kitchen with all the necessary supplies.
“Don’t forgot paper towels; plenty of soap for a quick and safe clean-up; a food thermometer to make sure all food is properly cooked; and shallow containers for storing leftovers,” Farrell said.
Remember, it is possible to have flavorful food without added fat and calories. Limit creamy dishes, fried foods and extra salt.
“Instead, serve a Greek yogurt dip for an appetizer, flavor the turkey with a fat-free broth instead of butter and top vegetables like broccoli with lemon juice rather than a creamy cheese sauce,” Farrell said.
Also, offer plenty of choices for all holiday guests, including vegetarians, those with allergies, gluten intolerance, diabetes and other health restrictions.
“If necessary, make two separate dishes or place sauces with offending foods on the side to accommodate all guests,” Farrell said.
More concerning than simply going off your healthy diet, is food safety rules may be forgotten when throwing a party. Food poisoning is a serious concern that must not be overlooked.
“Forty-eight million people get sick with food poisoning per year,” Farrell said. “Follow proper food safety practices before, during and after the gathering to help keep guests safe.”
Start by washing hands, all produce and kitchen surfaces. When cooking, use a food thermometer to ensure all items are cooked to a safe temperature. Don’t leave any food out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. If food is served buffet-style, set a timer as a reminder to replace the food every two hours. Refrigerate all leftovers immediately in shallow containers.
For more information on healthful eating, nutritious recipes and food safety, visit eatright.org and consult a registered dietitian nutritionist.
Holidays are a time of celebration, but whether you are a host or guest, stay healthy and safe during this joyous season.