SAVE NOW: Honoring moms: How these inspiring women are changing the world

No doubt about it, mothers are the backbone of the family. Theirs is a difficult balance of wife, mother, daughter and sibling to all the important people in their life.
So, it stands to reason while we honor these women on Mother's Day for all they do, one company is taking it a step further by celebrating these lovely ladies for an entire month.
To that end, online retailer zulily is opting has recognized Mom throughout the entire month of May in past years with special collections of fashions designed for and inspired by moms.
"As a mother, I'm honored ... with the chance to share our favorite products to hopefully inspire not only customers, but potentially other moms looking for style inspiration from their peers," says Kate Aulabaugh, director of merchandising for home.
The third week of May features collections curated by mom social-media gurus, while the last week of the month will include clothing and other products from companies founded by mom entrepreneurs.
In addition to sharing these great product finds, the company is also highlighting these women's inspirational businesses and personal stories. They have experienced valuable lessons throughout their entrepreneurial journey and are sharing what they learned with those who may be looking to follow their own dreams:
• Lori, Jodi and Kari of Belly Bandit are revolutionizing today's shapewear industry with their collection of maternity and post-pregnancy essentials.
"Making mistakes is all part of the process," says cofounder Lori Caden. "There will often be bumps in the road, but if it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you."
• Hold Your Haunches was developed by two active moms who couldn't find a pair of leggings that incorporated shapewear. Although neither had a background in fashion or business, they decided to develop their own line.
"Always trust your instincts and don't think you need a business background to be successful," say founders Erin Bickley and Jenny Greer. "It is important that you don't let people tell you that you can't do it. Prove to yourself that you can."
• Industry maven Debbi O. Schulman created Planet Motherhood, a maternity line featuring affordable, fashionable and contemporary options. Once her daughter, Ariella Weitzman, joined the company, they worked to shift the brand into the online market.
"It's important to adapt your company to the changing times and cater to your customer's needs," says Schulman. "Although it can be challenging, it can lead you to success."
"There's something really extraordinary and powerful about women supporting women and we hope these specially curated collections will inspire women to do just that," says Lori Twomey, chief merchant, in a statement. "After all, our employee moms, mom entrepreneurs and social-influencer moms are just like you — wives, daughters, siblings and, above all, women just trying to balance it all."
Celebrate mothers everywhere by visiting zulily.com during the month of moms.
