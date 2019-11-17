(StatePoint) Thanksgiving is a quintessential example of American tradition and the food and drink on your holiday table is undoubtedly the centerpiece of the holiday.
“While staples like turkey and stuffing will always have a place at the table, don’t be shy about taking a cue from classic French dishes and dining style to add a touch of elegance to your entertaining,” says Frederic Barnier, of Maison Louis Jadot, one of the most trusted wine houses in Burgundy.
Barnier recommends pairing your turkey dinner with Maison Louis Jadot’s Beaujolais-Villages and Chablis and serving it alongside this recipe for Pain d’Epices — a French spiced bread, traditional in Burgundy — which pairs perfectly with Maison Louis Jadot Beaujolais 2015.
Ingredients:
• 2 1/2 cups flour
• 2 tsp. baking soda
• A pinch of salt
• 1 tsp. green aniseed
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup honey
• 2 tbsp. softened butter
• 3 tbsp. skim milk
Preparation:
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
• Using a rolling pin, crush the aniseed
• Place the flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl and mix
• Transfer the dry ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the aniseed, sugar and honey
• Add the butter and milk, using the whisk attachment, mix for 5 minutes
• Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, then pour in the batter. Spread evenly and press down with a fork; bake for 55 minutes
• Test for doneness; the tip of a knife inserted into the center should come out clean
• Cool on a rack, then transfer to a serving platter
Another delightful French twist to your Thanksgiving feast is Chestnut stuffing. Simply add roasted and chopped chestnuts to your usual stuffing recipe for an elegant French touch. Your turkey and stuffing pairs well with Pinot Noir.
Remember setting, as much as flavor, can elevate your feast. Use seasonal fall flowers and fresh sprigs of herb to lend your table a festive, elegant vibe.
This year, offer your guests something special. Look to French food and wine and infuse traditional Thanksgiving dishes with sophisticated flavors.