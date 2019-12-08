(StatePoint) The delights of the holiday season can add up quickly. From cooking and baking to shopping for the perfect gift, the season can take its toll on your wallet.
With some smart planning, you can enjoy everything the holidays have to offer without breaking your budget, say the discount experts at Dollar General, who are providing some shrewd tips to help keep costs down.
Deck the halls
The holidays are marked by festive decorations. This year, consider a new theme or try your hand at DIY decorations. Create a rustic holiday feel with mason jars, fresh greenery and candles. Or for a more formal look, go chic with gold bulbs, white accents and burlap. Experiment with different materials and ornaments to create a one-of-a-kind, inexpensive display for your home.
Great gifts
Gifts for friends and family can get expensive. Save money with DIY ideas. Try making a homemade soup mix in a jar. Purchase canning jars and fill them with soup ingredients like beans, spices and pasta. Discount retailers like Dollar General carry a variety of supplies and delicious ingredients to make any DIY gift tasty. Finish the jar with a ribbon and use the gift tag to include cooking instructions on the back.
For the person who has everything, pick up a gift card to his or her favorite restaurant or store. Attach a bow or ornament to give it a seasonal touch. Or, consider giving the gift of time. Gather friends together for a baking day or cookie swap.
Classic recipes
One of the most iconic aspects of the holidays is the food. Baked treats, rich casseroles, roasted meats and holiday candy are all wonderful enjoyments of the season. And the more you prepare yourself, the more you save. This year, try new recipes and have fun with unique ideas. Check out delicious and easy dishes for your holiday gatherings at dollargeneral.com/easy-meals.
Display your spread on a beautiful tablescape with a decorative wreath as the centerpiece. Add a holiday table cloth, holiday bulbs and decorative LED lights to give family and friends a warm and festive place to share meals.
Enjoy this holiday season with affordable, fun and easy tips to make the most of your special celebrations.