SAVE NOW: How to find support when the going gets tough

In life, having a game plan can help you identify goals and be successful in your efforts. But unfortunately, such plans are never foolproof. From serious illness to serious romantic upset, there are limitless unforeseen circumstances that can set you back.
“Finding support when life gets challenging is a helpful way to cope,” says Max Lucado, a leading inspirational author, named “America’s Pastor,” by “Reader’s Digest.”
Lucado’s book, “Miracle at the Higher Grounds Café,” follows the story of a newly single mother after a very public break up. She takes over an old coffee shop in dire need of reinvention. After a visit from a curious stranger, the failing café suddenly becomes the go-to place for people in search of answers to life’s biggest questions, as its Internet connection links directly to God.
While not everyone will experience divine intervention when the going gets tough, support can take on many forms. Lucado, well-known for his encouraging words, offers a few insights:
• Make a plan. Hard times are a “petri dish for brainless decisions,” says Lucado. “To do nothing is the wrong thing. To do something is the right thing.” Keep it simple, but decide what would be most helpful in your situation, and pursue it.
• Join a congregation. If you aren’t already affiliated with a religious community, consider joining one. A priest, rabbi or minister can be a great resource for advice and fellow congregants offer a built-in social circle and support network. If that’s not for you, a community center often offers many of the same benefits and programming.
• Spend time with loved ones. Time with family and friends can be a great reminder you are loved. Take time each week to be around the people who uplift your spirit. They can offer advice and insights into your particular situation and remind you that you are not alone.
• Be honest about the help you need. It can be hard to swallow your pride at times, but often, assistance is the only way to land on your feet. Whether you need financial aid, help with babysitting or advice, don’t be afraid to ask.
