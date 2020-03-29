SAVE NOW: How to help meet your retirement income goals

(StatePoint) Most Americans care about enjoying a financially comfortable retirement, yet almost two in five people express concerns over whether they will have enough money to live the lifestyle they want, according to new research on savers from Greenwald & Associates and CANNEX.
It’s never too early to plan and now is a good time to understand the value of financial advice and how such investments as an annuity with guaranteed lifetime income can help to meet your retirement income needs. To help, Lincoln Financial Group is offering consumers tips for setting oneself up for income in retirement.
• Diversify your retirement portfolio to help create income certainty. This may include transitioning a portion of the savings you’ve built through an employer-sponsored retirement plan — like a 401(k) — and other savings vehicles into a dependable income stream, such as an annuity.
“Now more than ever, savers should consider solutions that offer guaranteed lifetime income to further diversify their portfolios and help them reach retirement income goals,” said Brian Kroll, head of Annuity Solutions at Lincoln Financial Group.
• The majority of people age 65 and older will need some form of long-term care, which can amount to a tidy sum. However, having long-term care insurance can help guarantee you will have the resources to pay for such medical expenses as they arise, while protecting the savings and income you’ve worked so hard to build.
• Consult with a financial advisor, who can point you toward retirement solutions that may help provide income certainty and financial protection.
“Today’s savers face longer lifespans and less access to pensions,” Kroll said. “Safety nets like social security can no longer be relied on as a sole source of income in retirement.”
For more information, visit lfg.com/annuities.
Creating a well-rounded retirement income plan and guarding your savings against risk can help toward a comfortable retirement. A qualified advisor can help you make these preparations knowledgeably and with confidence.
