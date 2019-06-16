(Metro) Dad gets to be king of his castle at least one day during the year.
Come mid-June, children near and far scramble for ideas to treat their fathers to a special day and award him with gifts for being a role model, provider and confidante. Father's Day activities should be centered around dad's interests. With that in mind, the following are some ideas to honor dad or another special man in your life.
• Sports Sunday. If dad is a sports fan, his idea of spending a fun-filled afternoon very well may be cheering on his favorite players. Whether your father enjoys golf, tennis, baseball, soccer or another sport like hunting or fishing, chances are there is a television broadcast on that you can watch together. Otherwise, you can surprise dad by purchasing tickets to a sporting event and making a day of it at the ballpark.
• Beach bound. A relaxing day at the beach may be the perfect way to spend Father's Day. Dad can enjoy the entire family while sitting back in his beach chair and watching the waves roll in. Pack a picnic lunch with his favorite foods and a cold beer and dad may just say this was his best celebration yet.
• Adventure seeker. If yours is a father who enjoys living on the edge, a Father's Day activity built around action and adventure should be a winner. Take dad base jumping, rock climbing, scuba diving or race car driving. Any of these activities is bound to get dad's adrenaline pumping.
• R&R. Dad's idea of the perfect Father's Day may be an afternoon free of obligations and deadlines. A relaxing day in the yard swimming laps in the pool or hitting a few grounders to your waiting baseball mitt may be all the excitement he needs. Toss a few steaks on the grill to give Father's Day a truly perfect ending.
• Impromptu party. Some dads like to be the center of attention. A Father's Day party thrown in his honor, complete with friends and family, can be an entertaining way to spend the day. If you are worried about interrupting others' Father's Day plans, host the gathering on the Saturday before Father's Day and let dad be the life of the party. Finger foods, barbecue, a limited list of cocktails and other beverages and some background music are all that you need to host a festive function.
Plan a Father's Day celebration with your dad in mind. Cater to his favorite activities and opt for entertainment that he will enjoy.